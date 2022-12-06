DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Prince Harry’s assault on his family and Britain

<!–

Why do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to hate Britain? What did we do to deserve such contempt?

When Meghan became engaged to Harry, she was hailed as a real breath of fresh air, feted wherever she went and feted with a £31m wedding by the public.

Then suddenly she presented herself as a victim. She a victim of racism, hate and British snobbery. Crushed by the royal establishment, harassed by hostile media, and tortured by internet trolls.

Judging by the latest Netflix trailer, oozing syrup and poison in equal measure, the Sussexes’ six-part documentary is a complete hatchet job on Harry’s family and country.

Britain has a proud record of fighting racism and opportunity for all. That’s why so many people of all races and creeds do everything they can to come here.

To portray us, as this film clearly will, as bigoted and hateful is an outrageous smear. They are gassing an entire nation to suit their own tacky agenda.

The truth is that the tide of British public opinion turned against them just because of their manipulative behavior and all-consuming narcissism.

The documentary is clearly going to be a grotesque parody. It may be your truth, but it is certainly not one recognized by millions in this country. He is also deeply cruel and spiteful, especially towards Harry’s long-suffering brother and his wife.

If they hate the monarchy so much, why not voluntarily give up their royal titles, as 98 per cent of our Mail+ survey readers suggest? To be associated with such a polluted institution must be a terrible burden on them.

another false prophet

Here is the second coming of New Labour! The messiah’s face has changed but the message is the same. Believe in the sacred project and a land of milk and honey awaits you.

A workers’ paradise where poverty is banished, the forces of conservatism defeated, the House of Lords abolished and the bosses subdued.

Just don’t ask uncomfortable questions, like: ‘Why didn’t you solve these things during your last 13 years in power?’ Or: ‘How are you going to help me pay my gas bill?’

This religion requires blind faith. Last time it was Tony Blair offering a New Jerusalem (and look how he ended up). Today is Sir Keir Starmer.

In a storm of clichés, he laid out his vision of how a Labor government would devolve power to the regions, building on a major report by Gordon Brown.

There was a plan for an elected House of Lords, which New Labor tried and failed to achieve last time, and much talk about further devolution.

But strangely, nothing about tackling the cost of living crisis, illegal migration, the collapse of the NHS or the crippling strikes.

It is a sign of how far the Conservatives have sunk that such a mediocre politician has managed to lead Labor to a 20-point lead in the polls.

There is no real love for him in the country and little confidence that he has the answer to Britain’s problems, which of course he does not.

But unless Rishi Sunak can convince the public that the Tories still have the energy and appetite to rule, Sir Keir will enter Downing Street unopposed.

Help beat childhood cancer

Today, Mail joins Cancer Research UK in a major campaign to raise funds for children and young people with cancer. With cases of this uniquely harrowing disease on the rise, your donations can help fund vital new treatments and trials. We know times are tough, but please dig in and help save young lives.