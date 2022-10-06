DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Prime Minister’s speech should cool rebel hotheads

Well now now. Who would have thought it? After a truly dismal fortnight for the Tories, the knives were out for Liz Truss.

A botched mini-budget is blamed for heaping mortgage misery on families. A brutal civil war to abolish the 45p top rate and benefits. U-turns, discord in the cabinet and mutiny on the back table. And Labor is disappearing over the horizon in the polls.

The backdrop to her debut conference speech as Conservative leader could hardly have been less promising. Expectations were not just low, but subterranean.

But if the Prime Minister was daunted by the need to find inspiration yesterday for a make-or-break address, it didn’t show.

Liz Truss is trying to end the malaise by cutting taxes

True, she will never have Boris Johnson’s flair for working an audience. But absent verbal pyrotechnics, her address was strong, reassuring, authoritative and, above all, a resounding endorsement of Tory values.

In a defiant cri de coeur, she laid out a coherent, compelling and exciting true blue vision for Britain. A place where aspiration, enterprise and prosperity triumph over the tyranny of low expectations.

Just as Tony Blair once identified his priorities as ‘education, education, education’, so Miss Truss said hers was economic ‘growth, growth, growth’.

She rightly reiterated her willingness to abandon the broken economic orthodoxies that have for years failed miserably to shift growth out of second gear. There is, frankly, no alternative. If the Tories continue with this status quo, where Britain and its people have become poorer, their chance of being re-elected will drop from unlikely to nil.

The Prime Minister is seeking to end this malaise by slashing crippling taxes (which Rishi Sunak, as chancellor, raised to an embarrassing 70-year high), cutting red tape and implementing radical reforms in areas including planning, agriculture and energy.

This is heady stuff. A society that rewards hard work, initiative and ambition becomes richer. This benefits everyone. After all, a rising tide lifts all boats. It also means better public services, stronger defense and a more solid union.

We also welcome Miss Truss’ commitment to fiscal discipline. The energy bailout and tax cuts were necessary to avoid distress, but the money borrowed to finance them must be repaid through growth or a spending squeeze.

Of course it was annoying. Miss Truss was interrupted when security – with incredible incompetence – let in Greenpeace protesters to harass her. But these exhibitionists underscored her central point – that an ‘anti-growth coalition’ is determined to hold the country back.

Made up of Labour, militant unions and eco-activists among others, and championed by the BBC, it seeks to block developments such as new transport links, housing or energy sites – anything that would make life easier for ordinary people. For this ‘blob’ Britain has no bright future – only managed decline.

However, Miss Truss’s fine words must be translated into action. The obstacle is a motley group of Tory rebels – stubborn Remainers, embittered Sunak supporters, failed ministers and never-will-bes – trying to hobble or oust another prime minister.

They must look long and hard in the mirror. Low taxes and growth are Tory articles of faith. Are they conservative or are they milk-and-water liberals? If they foolishly crave a redistributive economy with high consumption and high tax, shouldn’t they join the Labor Party?

Miss Truss’s speech proves that she is still the best option as a leader. If she is dethroned, it will surely trigger a snap election.

The conservative malcontents who destabilize her have a simple choice. Get behind the Prime Minister and help lift the nation.

Or continue with their self-indulgent rambling and consign their party to electoral oblivion – and the country to Keir Starmer’s ruinous socialist clutches.