DAILY MAIL COMMENT: No more buckling on dash for growth, PM

Politicians, said Tony Benn, should be guides, not weathercocks.

Not constantly spun around by the fickle winds of public opinion, but pointing the way forward – unwavering in the face of criticism or challenge.

Liz Truss became Prime Minister, indicating that in difficult times she would be that guide. Instead of chasing positive headlines, she declared that she had the iron will to make unpopular decisions based on what she believed was good for Britain.

Well, it went well. Yesterday, not even a month into her fledgling leadership, she buckled at the first sign of trouble.

It was deeply humiliating that just 24 hours after insisting her logical plan to scrap the 45p top income tax was set in stone, she and Kwasi Kwarteng performed a screeching U-turn.

Of course, it takes strength of character and courage to stand up to a mob mob, especially a political one. But how depressing they were, they failed the test so badly.

Because there were sound financial reasons for the tax cut, a central part of the chancellor’s mini-budget. The reform sought to make it easier for the UK to attract top talent and encourage entrepreneurship.

So why has the government returned? As soon as the proposal was revealed, the left poisoned it – squealingly false and malicious that the Tories did nothing but line the pockets of the rich during a cost of living crisis.

And why wasn’t Labour’s hypocrisy called out forcefully? After all, Miss Truss was only seeking to return the top rate to 40p – the level that existed throughout New Labour’s 13-year rule apart from the last month.

It would be lower than the rate in France and Germany and closer to that of the US – increasing our competitiveness. The ministers’ failure to explain and defend the policy has been naive at best, inept at worst.

With the party’s popularity plummeting, it’s no wonder that a number of Conservative MPs (whipped into a frenzy by embittered Rishi Sunak supporters and the anti-Tory broadcasters) showed the full backbone of jellyfish and successfully got it scrapped.

So now we have the worst of both worlds. Miss Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s political credibility and authority have been hit. And stuck with a tax that raises a trivial sum and discourages investment.

The tragedy is that the mini-budget was incredibly positive with three very popular measures – unprecedented help for families’ energy bills, a penny from basic income tax and the hated national insurance increase increased.

It is imperative that Miss Truss holds her nerve on her radical agenda, which rejects the failed high-tax, low-growth consensus and aims to adrenalise our atrophying economy, creating jobs and wealth.

But stinging Sunak-ites appear determined to destabilize her as she struggles to lift Britain out of the economic doldrums.

Next in the spotlight is her plan to save £7 billion in welfare payments to help cover the cost of the tax relief revolution and energy handouts.

And smelling blood, can they viciously scrap the necessary reforms in planning, energy and infrastructure to get Britain going?

The reality is that Miss Truss’ policies are the only hope of avoiding a Labor government. Yet the rebels seem to hate her more than they fear Sir Keir Starmer and his left-wingers taking power.

While he poses as a centrist politician, no one should forget that the Labor leader fought tooth and nail to get Marxist anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn into No 10. His tax-and-spend policies would destroy Britain.

The naysayers need to ask themselves seriously whether they would prefer to see Miss Truss in Downing Street – or the man who spent years trying to thwart Brexit and thinks women can have penises?