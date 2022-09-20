DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Our nation’s goodbye to Elizabeth the Great

<!–

The bagpiper has played his last ethereal lament. The Captains and the Kings have left. And Queen Elizabeth II has taken her place in the 1,000-year-old pantheon of the British monarchy.

Through war, peace, and social and technological revolution, she was there – a constant comforting presence in a volatile and rapidly changing world.

Her passing closes a memorable chapter in our national story, and a new one begins with the accession of King Charles III.

After the pomp of an impeccable state funeral at Westminster Abbey yesterday, the ultimate farewell was a more intimate service at Windsor Castle.

In terms of sheer spectacle, the day was second to none – a dazzling display of British pageantry at its finest

There, accompanied by her children and grandchildren, the Queen’s body was laid to rest next to that of her parents, sister and beloved husband.

A poignant reminder amid all the fanfare that there was a bereaved family here who thanked for her life and mourned her death. All those who have lost loved ones will understand their grief.

In terms of sheer spectacle, the day was second to none – a dazzling display of British pageantry at its finest. But beneath all the grandeur, gun salutes and shining breastplates lay a much deeper meaning.

Over 12 remarkable days we have seen the UK come together in a sense of shared heritage – all small differences are momentarily forgotten.

From the sad first leg of the Queen of Balmoral’s final journey to the arrival of her procession in Windsor yesterday, millions have paid tribute.

People of all colors and creeds, rich and poor, queued together until 2 p.m. to see her casket in state. Yesterday, more than a million people packed the funeral procession route.

Both in death and in life, the queen showed a unique ability to unite the nation.

The funeral also sparked massive international interest – a rebuke to those who say Britain is nothing more than a supporting actor on the world stage today.

In the abbey, presidents and prime ministers from all corners of the world paid tribute. The international television audience was estimated at four billion – half the world’s population.

That so many people in so many countries have suspended their routines to watch the ceremony is testament to the immense respect and affection with which the Queen was held.

It was also a confirmation of Britain’s position in the world as a beacon of democracy and justice – and of the constitutional monarchy that underlies these precious rights.

Yesterday’s work emphasized the seamless continuity that this system provides. Behind Charles in the abbey walked two others born to become king: Prince William and his young son George. Except for an accident, the succession is arranged for at least another 70 years. The stability this creates is invaluable.

Some had feared that the status of the royal family would decline after the queen’s death. But all the signs are that it will continue to thrive under her son.

She clearly guided him well, and his first public speeches as King were spot-on – combining the emotion of his loss with his determination to build on his mother’s inspiring legacy.

Her statesmanship and diplomacy were unparalleled and captivated the people and politicians of the world. She embodied timeless values ​​of duty, service and integrity.

Shortly after her death, the king spoke touchingly of his mother, saying that his family owed her “the most sincere debt for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.” The whole country is in the same debt.