DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Cold comfort from green energy fiasco

Could there be any more damning indictment of our net-zero obsessed political class than that Britain is riding its luck when it comes to keeping our homes warm and the lights on?

This is a modern country rich in natural resources. Still, National Grid warns households could face three-hour power cuts this winter, with factories mothballed to save electricity amid gas shortages.

For anyone who rummaged through by candlelight during the blackouts of the 1970s, that might not sound too worrying. But with society so dependent on electricity, it would be disastrous for our fragile economy.

How did it come to this? We can only shake our heads at why coal-fired power plants were phased out, why nuclear power plants were not replaced, and why gas storage facilities were closed.

Ed Miliband is the hypocritical architect of this horrible mess

The reason, of course, is that our politicians blindly bought into the climate brigade’s argument.

It has left us at the mercy of unreliable renewable energy sources and imports from oil and gas-rich regimes that could turn off the tap at any moment, as Vladimir Putin has proven.

But while politicians of all stripes have spent years signaling their green credentials (not least Labour’s Ed Miliband, the hypocritical architect of this horrendous mess), it is ordinary families who are paying the price through conspicuous bills.

Fortunately, Liz Truss prioritizes energy security – increasing nuclear and domestic fossil fuel production, including fracking. But even if NIMBYs allow it, we won’t reap the rewards for years.

What a damning situation that a developed country can do nothing but pray this winter is mild.

Knock on misery

It is natural in a free market that mortgage institutions must seek to make money. After all, they take on risk by lending money to homebuyers. Yet the speed at which mortgage rates have risen to a punishing 6 per cent following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s bungled mini-budget is frightening.

Many families already struggling with the cost of living crisis face hundreds of pounds being added to their monthly repayments, while first-time buyers will find it harder to get a mortgage.

Now the panic has settled, lenders are said to be happy to charge a ‘Kwarteng premium’ on mortgage rates. The Chancellor was right to raise concerns about high street banks. In challenging economic times, profits must not become profits.

Playing with life

After 27 migrants drowned in the Channel last November, the French president vowed to ‘do everything possible’ to prevent the deadly crossings.

But despite tens of millions of pounds of British taxpayers’ money being diverted to French coffers to help patrol the coast, this wave of human misery continues.

Now we learn that Emmanuel Macron will only take back the migrants – a move that would smash the business model of people-trafficking gangs – if Britain goes back to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

How sick is that. This retreading of Napoleon wastes no opportunity to warn Britain without justification not to ‘exploit’ the crisis. Yet it is he who plays politics with the migrants’ lives.