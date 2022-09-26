DAILY MAIL COMMENTS: So how is the channel migration stopped?

<!–

Brexit was never intended to end immigration to this country. It was about regaining the power to decide who could and could not live here.

So reports that Liz Truss will expand the visa system, allowing some key sectors of the economy to hire more overseas workers should come as no big surprise.

In agriculture, for example, there is a shortage of seasonal fruit and vegetable pickers. If those vacancies cannot be filled domestically, it makes sense to look abroad.

However, entry to this country cannot become free for everyone, or the whole concept of taking back control becomes a sham.

There have been endless pledges from politicians to turn this human tide, but so far without even a glimmer of success. Migrants to be brought to Dover by Border Force earlier this month

The numbers are staggering – over 30,000 this year – making impossible demands on local authorities and threatening to overwhelm some communities. Migrants are seen on Folkestone beach earlier this month

Yet hundreds of illegal migrants cross the Channel every day in small boats with little or no interference from authorities. The vast majority do not seek protection from persecution. What they want is work, housing, free health care and all the other benefits Britain offers.

The numbers are staggering – over 30,000 this year – making impossible demands on local authorities and threatening to overwhelm some communities.

As we report today, the Interior Ministry believes challenges from left-wing campaigners could leave the Rwanda plan, under which asylum seekers would be sent to Africa while their claims were considered, in limbo, in limbo for up to a year.

So what’s the alternative strategy? It must be fast and effective. Trust in the system is crumbling. Without urgent action, it will collapse completely.

Right royal stunt

Asking Labor conference delegates to lower the red flag and raise the royal standard would always be a pain. And that showed yesterday.

After a short, awkward speech in honor of the late Queen, Sir Keir Starmer – who himself once advocated the abolition of the monarchy – asked the comrades to participate in a rendition of God Save the King.

Supposedly worried they might not really know, party managers brought in a professional soprano to help them with the tune and handed out round crib cards with the lyrics on them.

Even then, this sudden burst of royalism was less than convincing. Indeed, some union representatives felt they had more important things to do and stayed away.

If Sir Keir hoped to refute the accusation that Labor is unpatriotic and riddled with class envy, he has much more work to do. An incoherent verse of the national anthem is not enough.

Two faces of Labor

When Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday doubled down on his radical tax-cutting mission – and soon promised more help for families – Labor’s response was confused, with the party leader and his deputy singing from several hymn magazines.

Sir Keir said he would keep the 1p cut in the basic income tax rate, while Angela Rayner (backed by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham) promised to withdraw it.

And this is not the only point where Labour’s two most prominent figures resemble Doctor Dolittle’s pushmi-pullyu – attached at the hip but with two heads facing in opposite directions.

As Sir Keir tries to distance his party from the devastating campaign of coordinated union strikes, Miss Rayner is happy to join the picket line.

Labor is still bipartisan, one trying to move closer to the center after the humiliations of Corbynism, the other still unashamedly hard-left.

Sir Keir has cobbled together a thin coalition of these opposing forces, but the cracks are visible. The question is not if it will fall apart, but when.