DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Bold mini-Budget can jolt Tories into life

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

If Kwasi Kwarteng delivers its mini-Budget today, it promises not only to be the most important fiscal opportunity in decades. It could be the time for conservatism to wake up from its coma.

Under recent Tory governments, the party has moved away from free-market principles and instead sank into big-state orthodoxy, which pushed the tax burden to 80-year highs.

Fortunately, Chancellor and Prime Minister Liz Truss are determined to breathe new life into the country by taking a more radical approach: turbocharged growth.

That’s why the mini-Budget’s centerpiece is the biggest tax giveaway since the 1980s. Mr. Kwarteng will reverse the increase in national insurance, cancel the planned increase in corporate income tax and reduce stamp duties.

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss are determined to revitalize the country by taking a more radical approach

And a bonfire of red tape will unlock the shackles of business and accelerate critical infrastructure projects.

When his predecessor, Nigel Lawson, lowered tax rates, productivity rose and the Treasury’s tax intake rose. Partly because of this, Margaret Thatcher won the general election for the third time in a row.

Low taxes work – morally and practically. They put more money into people’s wallets, create jobs and foster an environment in which businesses and prosperity can thrive.

Of course there will be a relentless shroud wave from the left and the BBC, who claim Mr Kwarteng’s bold agenda only benefits the wealthy. But they’re wrong, and he has to stick to his guns stubbornly.

Now that the country is headed for recession, we cannot afford to surrender to the failed economic consensus. The government must do everything in its power to stimulate growth.

When the country becomes more prosperous, everyone gets richer. And the Tories will also enjoy a political windfall.

Let’s go fracking

The Mail sympathizes with communities who fear their quality of life could be affected by noise and pollution from fracking.

But the brutal gas and electricity bills hitting families starkly illustrate the dangers of outsourcing our energy supply to foreign powers. So the government is right to lift the ban on shale gas extraction and to review the limits for tremors. In addition to providing cheap energy, fracking could create many thousands of jobs.

Local permission is, of course, required for drilling. But if the locals get their gas for free, perhaps any resistance can be overcome.

At a time of an unprecedented energy crisis, it would be absurdly complacent not to attempt fracking.

A disturbing practice

With tiresome predictability, GPs grumble about Therese Coffey’s plan to cut appointment wait times.

The health minister is concerned that delays in consultations are preventing patients from seeing a doctor, with potentially serious health consequences.

But militant medical unions say this sensible move will be “demoralizing.”

Yes, being a doctor can be stressful. And the government needs to train more practitioners to prevent the service from collapsing. But it costs taxpayers about £230,000 a year to train a GP, and many soon go part-time. Wouldn’t primary care be healthier if they had to work full-time for a meaningful period of time?