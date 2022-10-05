DAILY MAIL COMMENT: At last, police put burglary victims first

<!–

Having your home broken into, especially if you and your family are sleeping in bed at the time, is a deeply traumatic experience.

It is not just – as the police jargon says – a property crime. It is a violation and destroys any sense of security. Yet in recent years the police have taken an appallingly nonchalant attitude towards such a serious crime.

Indeed, it is almost a miracle when a police officer attends a burglary and records a statement, let alone vacuums for fingerprints.

So it’s no wonder, as the Daily Mail has revealed, that as many as 774 burglaries go unsolved every day. Robbers need to feel like they have carte blanche to raid homes.

In an unprecedented promise, every chief of police has sworn to send a cop to every break-in

So the Mail welcomes every chief constable’s unprecedented promise to send an officer to every break-in.

Research shows that visits not only increase the chance of an intruder being caught, but also reduce break-ins in that area and, of course, give victims peace of mind.

And by tackling traditional crime, rather than spending valuable resources scouring the Internet for insulting comments and signaling virtue, public trust in the police is restored.

The only question is, why on earth did it take so long for the police to do something so extremely sensible?

First speech, new start

It’s a sign of the delirium gripping the Tories that Liz Truss’s first conference address as Prime Minister could be her last.

Barely a month since she became leader and vowed to unite the party, she has been engulfed in chaos, indiscipline and rancor.

Weakened by the failed handling of her ambitious mini-Budget, which cut everyone’s taxes and pumped billions in energy subsidies to every household, she faces open opposition to her economic plans.

The Tories are so far behind Labor in the polls that rebellious MPs are already planning to overthrow her. This has to stop. A paralyzed government only benefits Labor.

Miss Truss understands very well that Britain’s prosperity depends on urgently starting our lethargic economy.

We wish her the best of luck today. We’d love nothing more than to hear a rousing, visionary speech that reasserts her authority, silences dissenters, and opens a new chapter for her premiership — and the country.

Sinister Secret Justice

This newspaper has every sympathy for Sir Cliff Richard and other innocent people whose lives have been damaged after being wrongly accused of crimes.

But Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s support for granting anonymity to all suspects until charged is sinister, dangerous and a devastating insult to press freedom.

Naming suspects can make it easier to secure criminal convictions because it encourages other victims or witnesses to contact the police with incriminating evidence.

And by prohibiting the media from identifying suspects, the police can arrest without supervision. That brings the terrifying prospect of secret justice one step closer.

Our legal system is already unhealthy clandestine. Mrs. Braverman must reverse this scandal.

Nuclear nightmare

As a train carrying equipment for Russia’s nuclear arsenal heads toward Ukraine, a former British defense chief warned that Vladimir Putin’s chilling threat of launching an attack is real.

Humiliated by the defeat of his army, the dictator once again tries to frighten President Zelensky into surrendering – and the West into ending his military aid to his fighters.

It’s like a grotesque Cold War nightmare. Of course, NATO’s allies cannot yield to its insane ultimatums. But we pray that wise minds will prevail to prevent an inexorable slide into atomic destruction.