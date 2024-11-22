Daily guide to what the stars have in store for you – November 22, 2024

There is a story about a successful and controversial comedian who argued with television lawyers over scenes he knew would never be broadcast.

By trying hard to get this material, his other sketches (the ones he really cared about) made it past the censors. Intelligent!

The Venus/Neptune link this weekend suggests that by choosing to sacrifice minor concerns, we can get more of what we really want.

ARIES

(March 21 – April 20)

If you anticipate an intense weekend, you are on the right track. But you can manage. You’ve been through situations like this in the past and managed to not only survive, but come out with a smile. Yes, you are on an intense learning curve. But you will be stronger for the experience. As long as you remain optimistic and have a good mood, your confident attitude will rub off on the people you are dealing with, so that you can work collaboratively to achieve an outcome that is in everyone’s best interest.

TAURUS

(April 21 – May 21)

Let’s start with some confident predictions. In a few minutes you will reach the end of your forecast. At some point you will have something to eat. And then you’ll get some sleep. And the sun will rise tomorrow to mark the beginning of another day. Hurrah! Since these things are true, I hope you are equally convinced by the news that, with your ruler linked first to Saturn and then to Neptune, you will have the courage to trust your intuition and speak up about a topic you have been struggling to talk about. Someone is ready to listen to you.

GEMINI

(May 22 – June 22)

Some people refuse to look back. They keep their attention focused on what awaits them. However, looking back can help us look forward more clearly. And there is something unhealthy about looking only in one direction. This weekend provides opportunities to review and re-evaluate one of your recent past experiences. You can use this process to your advantage. It has the potential for you to gain valuable insight into an important and ongoing issue. You’ll know what to do to move things forward.

CANCER

(June 23 – July 23)

Are you tiptoeing around a problem? Is there anything you’d rather not talk about? Don’t worry. I’m not going to mention it in your forecast. If the wrong person is looking over your shoulder, they won’t find any clues here. And if they get suspicious, tell them you don’t know what I’m talking about! But there is something between us that needs to be discussed. The good news is that this weekend brings the perfect moment. Be honest. Be discreet. The response will be surprisingly positive.

LION

(July 24 – August 23)

When we feel out of our depth, we can always seek advice. Someone, somewhere, will know more than us. But the problem with experts is that they like to play it safe. They have a hard time admitting that they don’t know anything, so they try their best to say something that sounds good and smart. This weekend brings evidence that shows you that you know more than you think. It is normal to feel uncomfortable when facing new situations. But if you trust your social skills, you will be in a position to give good advice.

VIRGO

(August 24 – September 23)

Before you get on a train, you should know that it is going in the right direction. Before sharing your ideas, you should have thought them through carefully. But I don’t need to remind you of those things. Well… usually not. You’d rather look before you leap. You like to weigh your options before making a decision. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be impulsive. This weekend, don’t be surprised if you feel overwhelmed by the need to act quickly and decisively. Trust your intuition. You are being inspired.

POUND

(September 24 – October 23)

If you’re sitting down to watch a movie, the last thing you want is for someone to tell you the story and how it ends. There are some things we don’t want to know beforehand; too much information detracts from our experience. The fun part is watching events unfold and figuring things out for ourselves. Since I don’t want to spoil your experience, I hesitate to tell you what the weekend has in store for you. But as long as you are prepared to adapt to a surprising development, the result will be satisfactory.

SCORPION

(October 24 – November 22)

It takes time to become “expert” at anything. However, when we have gained enough experience, it is easy to act as if we have always had it. Interestingly, it’s also easy to pretend that we have a lot more knowledge than we do. After all, the only people who will catch us must be more expert than us! And they may be too involved with their own interests to pay attention to our statements. Or too diplomatic. If you find yourself out of your depth this weekend, don’t try to bluff. If you are honest, you will get help. And earn respect.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23 – December 21)

Sometimes commitments seem like weights that hold us back. However, they have a vital use. They prevent the hot air balloon of life from flying too far and at high speed. Without them, we are in danger of flying too high and losing our sense of direction and control. But too many can prevent us from going somewhere. As a loyal Sagittarius, you don’t like to let people down. If this weekend your obligations prevent you from doing something you would like to do, don’t despair. The timing isn’t quite right… yet. This opportunity will present itself again… and you will be ready.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 – January 20)

Even though surprises disrupt our plans and force us to think on our feet, we’re supposed to like them. And sometimes we do. Being forced to face unexpected events livens things up; It breaks the predictability of life. Following the same routine becomes boring. We need enough “unexpected” events to keep us interested; but not so many that we feel out of control. This weekend brings just the right level of adventure. You will have to be bold to accept the challenge that is presented to you. But it will be fun.

AQUARIUM

(January 21 – February 19)

You have begun to reconsider a recent decision. At that time you were under a lot of pressure. And now that things have calmed down, you wonder if you’ll regret your choice. But just because you rushed doesn’t mean you made a mistake. You took advantage of a moment that deserved to be taken advantage of. He acted appropriately, with as much thought as possible. The weekend brings positive news that revitalizes your enthusiasm. Here comes reassuring proof that you are heading in the right direction.

PISCES

(February 20 – March 20)

With the problems facing planet Earth, it’s easy to think it’s past its expiration date. That whatever (or whoever) created it lost interest and moved on to another project. However, for an eternal being, millions of years pass in a few hours. And it’s hard to imagine anything more fascinating than watching what the inhabitants of our rock ball do! This weekend brings reminders of how much cosmic forces care about you. If you think about your most cherished dream, you will find a way to make it part of your reality.

