Daily guide to what the stars have in store for you – November 21, 2024

What a perfect moment! On World Philosophy Day, the Sun enters truth-seeking Sagittarius and links with transformative Pluto.

It is a cosmic invitation to look boldly beyond our usual horizons. This change allows us to explore opportunities that we would otherwise pass up.

To take advantage of the powerful heavenly invitation we must be prepared to leave tired dreams behind. And create new ones.

ARIES

(March 21 – April 20)

We live in a world full of opposites that are not only linked to each other, but define each other’s existence. Night and day. Love and hate. Good and bad. Heaven and hell. They are two sides of the same coin. Without the first, the second would not exist. It’s really obvious. But it’s easy to forget. We appreciate one side and dislike the other. And don’t always enjoy extremes. But a life lived in the middle would be gray. And boring. Today brings an adventure your way. It won’t be easy. But it will enrich your world.

TAURUS

(April 21 – May 21)

Time is like a train. We are all passengers on board and travel at the same speed. Some people want to be in the first car; They hope to get a head start and face the future before the travelers sitting behind. And some sit behind, from where they can better see the path traveled. But no matter where we position ourselves, we cannot influence the speed of travel. However, we can control our enjoyment. There are good reasons why you can look forward to your next destination. Relax!

GEMINI

(May 22 – June 22)

We get used to things we don’t particularly enjoy. Like cheesy pop songs. When we first hear them, it’s easy to dismiss them. But when we are familiar with them, we may find ourselves singing them. And years later, they could remind us of what we were doing when we first heard them and provoke as much nostalgia as one of our favorite songs. Today reminds you of a situation that you have left in the back of your mind. It’s not your favorite memory. But inside lies a helpful clue about a decision you’re struggling with.

CANCER

(June 23 – July 23)

If something isn’t broken you can’t fix it. But if you try, you might accidentally break it! I remind you of this to highlight the difference between an annoying problem and a serious malfunction. You don’t tend to exaggerate things. But you are emotionally invested in the outcome of this particular process; which is affecting the way you evaluate what is happening. Yes, there is a problem to address. But it’s not as challenging as you think. Today, if you work on the basis that everything is fine, you will find that it is so.

LION

(July 24 – August 23)

You don’t need to read your forecast to help you decide what to cook for dinner tonight… right? Well, maybe, if it’s a special meal, for someone special, it will help you tune in and choose a menu that suits the occasion. But if you’re going to eat something you’ve cooked before, the movements of the planets won’t offer you any enlightening information… right? Today’s task is less complicated than you think. And with your ruler entering the free spirit of Sagittarius, as long as you don’t overthink it, you’ll have fun.

VIRGO

(August 24 – September 23)

It’s hard to know what to do with feelings of frustration. Other emotions are easier to manage. Even the “difficult” ones have a purpose. Anger, for example, can motivate us to act. But when we’re stuck, depending on someone else to do something (that they’re not doing), it’s hard to direct our thoughts in a positive direction. The deadline you want to meet is more flexible than you think. The passage of the Sun into Sagittarius allows you to let go and trust. Paradoxically, if you relax, things will start to move.

POUND

(September 24 – October 23)

You’ll have plenty of time to process what you’ve been going through recently. If you wish, you could spend the rest of your life reflecting on the consequences of the various decisions you have made. As new information comes in, there will be opportunities to revise your opinions and adapt. That is why it is now vital to keep an open mind about the meaning of everything that is happening. However, there is one point you can be sure of. A developing relationship bond is important. If you prioritize nourishing it, it will stand the test of time.

SCORPION

(October 24 – November 22)

There are times when it is better to remain silent than to speak. There are times when it is better to think less. There are times when it is better to stop fighting. And there are times when it is better to stop worrying. There is no obligation to share our thoughts with others. Or try our best. There is also no law that says we must constantly strive to succeed. No. The only thing we should work for is happiness. As the Sun links with your ruler, Pluto, if you relax, you’ll find plenty to make you smile.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23 – December 21)

Why do we limit ourselves? Why don’t we believe we can do things? Why don’t we believe that we can have things? Surely, in an abundant cosmos, some people are not more deserving than others? Even optimistic Sagittarians put psychological self-control mechanisms in motion. But as the Sun, which is moving into your sign, focuses its energy on you, it inspires you to move beyond any unnecessary restrictions and into a world where so much more is possible. To maximize your energy, think about a long-awaited dream and dare to try it.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 – January 20)

Sometimes it seems like the weather in our corner of the world is particularly cloudy. Fogs of confusion swirl in our minds, making it difficult to think clearly. And when there are too many things to consider, it’s easy to forget the most complicated ones. We push them away. We’ll deal with them later. In the meantime, we focus on the obvious. Or the things that other people are pushing in our direction. If we are not careful, our agenda will be hijacked and we will not deal with what we have to deal with. Today you will find it easier to prioritize. Phew.

AQUARIUM

(January 21 – February 19)

People who believe in reincarnation think that we visit planet Earth in many incarnations to learn lessons. And, believe it or not, there are patterns that repeat themselves in all of our lives. However, what is evolving in your world now is nothing like anything you have experienced before. That’s why you’re restless. Great job, you are an innovative Aquarius! If you respect any unusual occurrence and trust your ability to deal with the unexpected, you will find yourself doing something you never thought possible.

PISCES

(February 20 – March 20)

You are not the type of person who works to gain power over others. One-upmanship games are not your style. In fact, you often perceive that people have more influence than you. But it is not like that. They simply express their opinions more loudly. But even though they seem effective, no one pays much attention to them; We would all prefer to hear wiser and calmer voices. You are blessed with sensitivity and flexibility. By taking a nuanced approach today, you will come to understand the people whose opinions you trust.

