DAILY EMAIL COMMENT: Recruitment agencies are exploiting weak NHS

Not even its bravest supporters could argue that the NHS is in the midst of a crisis. The giant is bending, and not just because of the extraordinary pressures of winter. It seems in terminal decline.

Registry of waiting lists for surgery. Overwhelmed A&E departments. Ambulances queuing for hours to unload the sick and injured. And the GP system close to total collapse.

Some claim that these problems could be solved if the NHS were to get additional funding. But by any credible criteria it could be said to be cashless.

This year alone, the health service will receive £178.5bn, and last month’s budget promised even more.

The public reasonably expects the money to be well spent. However, all too often, that is simply not the case.

A mind-boggling £3bn a year is shelled out for locum doctors and nurses to tackle severe staff shortages.

And as the Mail reveals today, half a billion pounds ends up with recruiting firms as fees.

To add insult to injury, while NHS frontline staff were hard at work, agency employees were rewarded for a profitable year with an all-expenses-paid Caribbean holiday.

These ‘substitute leeches’ are no doubt exploiting the NHS’s over-reliance on temporary workers to increase their rates.

But the reality is that chief health officers are at the mercy of companies due to their chronic failures to train and hire staff.

The Government must also bear some of the blame for this untenable situation. Creating more medical school places would be a start, although it would take time before new doctors are qualified.

What is intolerable is the constant wallpapering of the cracks. The case for comprehensive NHS reform is getting stronger every day, including a strategy to tackle this terrible and dangerous staffing crisis.

a shameful betrayal

They displayed unimaginable courage and loyalty. So ministers should crouch in shame for failing to shelter thousands of Afghans who worked for Britain in that brutal war.

Sixteen months after Western forces fled, these heroes, many of them interpreters, and their families remain stranded in Afghanistan, their lives in daily danger from Taliban retaliation.

The Foreign Ministry insists it is processing asylum claims quickly and has relocated 23,000 people. But that’s cold comfort to those who are still at the mercy of the fans.

For seven years, this newspaper’s award-winning Betrayal of the Brave campaign has fought tirelessly to bring them to safety.

What kind of country accepts endless Canal immigrants to whom it owes nothing, but abandons the friends who served us?

wicked surveillance

So appalling is the Metropolitan Police’s record in fighting crime and maintaining public order that it has suffered the indignity of being placed on special measures.

But instead of focusing all their attention on reclaiming the streets of London, top officials are squandering over £1m a year on ‘woke’ diversity and inclusion managers.

That money could have funded frontline cops. Could there be a more damning indictment of Scotland Yard’s twisted priorities that put the dictates of political correctness above getting back to policing basics?

HMS Prince of Wales, the flagship of the Royal Navy, was meant to be a symbol of British military might.

However, since it entered service in 2019, the damned £3.2bn aircraft carrier has spent more time repaired after a breakdown than it has at sea.

There’s really no defending this chaotic failure of UK engineering.

Rule the waves? We would fight to rule a duck pond.