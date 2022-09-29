Dahmer’s only surviving victim describes terror before his escape

The only surviving victim of Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer has spoken about the moments before his escape from the serial killer’s apartment where he was told, ‘I’m going to cut out your heart.’

In an account shared by radar onlineTracy Edwards described being handcuffed to the ground as the serial killer put his head against her chest, listening to her heartbeat during the July 1991 encounter.

Edwards, who was 31 at the time, said: “He was lying on his back on the floor in his bedroom. He had handcuffed my left wrist, put his arm behind my back and pressed a 12-inch knife into the crotch of my pants.

In the account, Edwards mentions how, while trapped in Dahmer’s apartment, he was able to see a human head in the bedroom, hands hanging in the closet, and body parts in the refrigerator.

Tracy Edwards photographed in July 1991 (left) and taking the stand to give testimony in 1992 (right)

Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Edwards would have been the 18th, and his escape ultimately led to Dahmer’s arrest.

In Edwards’s account of his escape, he mentions how on the walls of the apartment were “several photographs of shirtless young men”.

It was Edwards’ successful escape from Dahmer and flagging down the police that finally put an end to the killer’s horrific spree.

Just hours earlier, Edwards claims he met Dahmer at a Milwaukee mall, where the killer introduced himself and invited Edwards to his apartment for beers.

“I went with him, and it was the biggest mistake of my life,” Edwards said in the account.

Edwards described that despite the “smell of rotten meat” in the apartment, it was fairly clean and tidy.

“Her three-bedroom apartment was neat and clean, with a beige rug and a couch in the living room,” Edwards said.

When he tried to leave the apartment, he was drugged and handcuffed with a knife pointed at his chest.

He was then taken to a bedroom and forced to watch The Exorcist. Dahmer pulled out a human and began petting it in front of Edwards.

“I convinced him to take me back to the living room, but on the way, we stopped in the kitchen, where he opened the fridge to reveal a mass of bloody meat inside,” she said.

Finally, Edwards made his way to the front door, punching Dahmer in the jaw and picking both locks at the same time. Once free, he was able to stop a police car with handcuffs hanging from his wrists and arrest Dahmer once they found human remains in his home.

A mugshot of Dahmer captured by the Milwaukee Police Department in July 1991

Dahmer gained notoriety for attacking gay men, particularly in bars, and committed his first murder at just 18 years old when he picked up a hitchhiker.

He then enrolled in college, but dropped out due to alcoholism.

His father then forced him to enlist in the army, where he served as a military doctor from 1979 to 1981.

He then began to frequent gay bars and where he drugged and raped them. After a second murder in September 1987, his murders became increasingly common.

Dahmer became known for the particularly disturbing things he did with dead bodies. He kept them for intercourse, dismembered them and even photographed the process.

Notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer played by Evan Peters in the new Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

The front door of Dahmer’s apartment, 213 Oxford Apartments, 924 North 25th Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Oxford apartments where Dahmer murdered and dismembered several of his victims. The building was torn down shortly after he was caught.

“I spent five hours in hell,” Edwards said.

After his escape from Dahmer, Edwards had further run-ins with the law and was arrested for drug possession and robbery. In 2011 he was arrested for manslaughter and faced a murder charge of his own.

Edward’s escape from Dahmer’s apartment and the killer’s eventual arrest have been dramatized in a recent Netflix television series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’.

The series covers Dahmer’s various murders through his confession, exploring various aspects and stages of his life.

Dahmer was beaten to death by another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin in 1994.