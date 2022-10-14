Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story knocked off the top spot by The Watcher

<!–

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has taken the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list.

The top spot is now taken by the dark stalker movie The Watcher starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, according to Forbes.

Both shows are from writer and producer Ryan Murphy.

Pushed Out: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Knocked Out of Netflix’s Top 10 by The Watcher

It was also pointed out that none of the programs performed particularly well with critics, although viewership on both shows was high.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story focused on the prolific serial killer’s crimes, which took place between 1978 and 1991.

The criminal and cannibal, who was eventually beaten to death in prison in 1994, was played by Ryan Peters, who previously worked with Murphy on several seasons of American Horror Story.

Other cast members included Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald.

The limited series ran a total of 10 episodes, all of which were released on September 21.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was an instant hit with viewers, becoming the ninth most popular English-language series on the streaming platform.

However, the program received mixed reviews from critics and currently has a 57% rating on Rotten tomatoes.

The series was also met with controversy, with many labeled Exploitation for its dramatized depiction of the killer’s crimes.

The show was dethroned by The Watcher, which appeared on Netflix on Thursday.

The program is based on Reeves Wiedeman’s article The Haunting of a Dream House, which appeared in the cut in 2018.

The Watcher follows a family who moves into a new home and is then terrorized by a stalker.

The series starred artists such as Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts and Mia Farrow, among others.

The Watcher ran a total of seven episodes, most of which were co-written by Murphy and Brennan.

The first of the two also directed the first and third installments of the series.

According to metacriticThe Watcher has received mostly mixed reviews and currently has a score of 52 out of 100.