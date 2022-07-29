Dad with face tattoo rejected for 450 rental properties by landlords

A desperate single dad has shared a photo of his kids sleeping on a mattress on the floor after revealing he’s been turned down for more than 450 rental properties.

Ash Brown, 32, and his two children have been homeless for six months despite his nonstop efforts to find a home, with the family staying at a grandparent’s home in Adelaide.

After sharing his story on TV and begging for help giving his kids the home they deserve, the young father was bombarded with messages from trolls who said landlords turned him down because of his facial tattoo.

With photos not included in most normal rental applications, the dad is sure his facial tattoo — “Blessed” written above his eyebrow — had nothing to do with his housing problems.

Mr Brown and his son are forced to share a mattress on the floor, while his daughter sleeps on a sofa cushion next to them.

He is now on antidepressants to help him cope with the horror situation and told Daily Mail Australia that he is just asking someone to give them a chance.

“I apply for houses every day. I spend every night, when the kids go to sleep, applying for jobs and looking for a house everywhere,” he said.

“I’m struggling with depression because of this situation. I even went to the doctor and had a mental health plan made and prescribed antidepressants. I feel like a complete failure.

‘My children miss their childhood. They are too young to understand the seriousness of it all, but I know they are quietly suffering inside. If someone would give us a chance.’

Mr Brown blamed his situation on the huge demand for rental properties and revealed that he is regularly forced to compete with more than 50 people in property inspections.

He also said that as a single parent, he struggles to compete with multi-income families.

“I have written numerous letters to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Housing, and yes, they have given me an answer, they say they are all advocating for me whenever possible.

“But honestly, I’m so lost and I don’t know what to do anymore. Being a single father and only parent is hard enough.

“My children are my world, don’t get me wrong, but it’s so hard to do this alone.”

He called for massive government intervention to solve Australia’s housing crisis, saying he just wanted his kids to be home somewhere.

Earlier this month, it was announced that rents have risen the fastest in 14 years, as landlords battle rising interest rates and higher inflation.

According to the quarterly rent assessment from research firm CoreLogic, rents are 9.1 percent higher in capital cities and 10.8 percent higher in regional areas compared to June 2021.

Meanwhile, charity group Mission Australia revealed this week that at least one in 20 young people surveyed in Australia became homeless for the first time during the pandemic.

Mr. Brown’s son celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday, with the father taking his children to a hotel so they could enjoy a change of scenery (photo at a friend’s house)

Michelle Gegenhuber, Executive General Manager of Believe Housing Australia, also previously said that there are currently more people on the brink of becoming homeless than before the pandemic.

And Anglicare Australia’s 2022 affordability snapshot showed that only eight out of 6,000 rental ads nationwide were affordable to a person on JobSeeker, and only one ad was affordable to someone on a youth allowance.

For full-time workers on minimum wage, 778 rents were affordable, and for those on old age pensions, only 336 were affordable.

Mr Brown said it is these factors that contribute to his struggle. He was previously adamant that his housing problems had nothing to do with the ink on his face following a response on social media after a TV interview.

“They don’t give me reasons,” he said earlier.

“They just never contact me. This is due to the rental crisis. In every inspection I go to, there are at least 50 to 60 other people applying for the same homes – and I dare say many of these are multi-income families and households.

“People on social media have said ‘oh it’s because of your facial tattoo’, but this isn’t the case. Not once have I ever been visually judged by a real estate agent for my tattoos. Honestly, the only judgment I’ve ever gotten is for my tattoos since the Channel 7 interview.

“And the point is, it’s there for a reason, the tattoo. It says ‘Blessed’. I got it when I became a single father and had to start raising my kids on my own.

“The whole concept of being a solo parent was very new to me and difficult. I personally struggled with depression with the whole situation and wanted something to remind me every time I looked in the mirror exactly what I’m fighting for. Those are my two children.’