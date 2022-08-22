Dad who uses medicinal cannabis loses it at NSW police

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A father who uses medicinal cannabis to treat a chronic health condition has criticized police for constantly nagging him for his scent.

The father complained that he was regularly searched by officers in front of his family while visiting pubs in New South Wales.

The father uses medicinal cannabis to treat his ankylosing spondylitis.

The inflammatory disease causes the bones in the spine to fuse together and leads to severe pain in the patients.

A father who uses medicinal cannabis to treat a chronic health condition has criticized police for constantly targeting his scent (stock image)

Cannabis can be prescribed by doctors in New South Wales to relieve the pain and provide patients with much-needed relief.

The father said the medicinal cannabis left him with an odor that made him an easy target for the police.

He expressed his frustration by saying that the constant attention of the police had forced him to forgo visits to the pub altogether.

“After a few incidents with NSW Police in pubs and after I was taken away and searched while I was with my family, I’ve decided never to set foot in a pub again until things change,” he wrote on Reddit.

‘I have been prescribed medical cannabis because of AS (Ankylosing Spondylitis), so I think I will have AWLAYS the smell of cannabis with me.

The father complained that he was regularly searched by officers in front of his family while visiting pubs in NSW (stock image)

“I can’t stand the possibility of being searched every time I go to a bar, which used to be a lot.”

The father is driven to make alternate plans when dining out with his family.

“Now I go to my local restaurants instead,” he said. My local Indian restaurant has great food and $5 VBs.

“That’s cheaper beer than my pub, way better food AND I won’t be bothered by some cop young enough to be my son!”

Social media users quickly sympathized with the father and suggested that he carry a medical certificate in case he was arrested by the police.

“Can’t you just have a letter from your prescriber with you and show it to the police when they question you?” one person wrote.

Another said: ‘They should just legalize it already, not sure what Australia is waiting for’.

Others said they had had enough of the endless rules that made Australia ‘boring’.

“This was a major reason why I left Australia,” said one man. “Australia’s relationship with the police or any form of authority is downright bad.

‘It is illegal to ride an e-scooter. Everything that is fun is illegal, the place is not for young people.’

Another said: ‘Police enter locations and with their sniffer dogs and it kills the atmosphere and overtime makes the security staff act like dicks. What’s the point of paying $15 pints in places with no atmosphere and no fun?’