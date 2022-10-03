Dad visiting son Marist College family weekend upstate New York shot dead caught in the crossfire

<!–

A father visiting his son for a special family weekend at Marist College was shot and killed when he was caught in the crossfire as bullets flew into the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott hotel where he was staying.

Paul Kutz, 53, of Long Island, New York, was caught up in the chaos during the shootout at the Poughkeepsie hotel.

The violence began suddenly after a suspect got into an argument with workers at the hotel while he was in the lobby getting coffee at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two homeless men with gang affiliations were arrested after the shooting, with police reporting that they found bomb-making equipment along with a ‘ghost gun’ rifle in one of the hotel rooms.

Devin Taylor, 26, has been named as a suspect in the case and was a suspect in a previous murder and robbery case. Another suspect was identified as Roy Johnson Jr., NBC reported.

One of the shooters was found to be in possession of a 30 round high capacity magazine.

Johnson, 35, is believed to be the Courtyard Marriott shooter and was charged with murder; both men face felony weapons charges. Johnson has been accused of shooting Kutz in the chest.

Kutz was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said both Johnson and Taylor had been staying at the hotel, but it was not clear how long they had been there.

After the shooting, a search of the hotel was conducted, after which investigators found materials that could be used as explosives along with instructions on how to make a bomb, including Tannerite, which is used in long-range target practice and explodes on impact, Police Chief Joseph Cavaliere said.

Senior law enforcement officials revealed that the suspected shooter has a Glock switch on his gun that converted it to a fully automatic weapon.

The gun was found on top of the suspect’s car, while another weapon was located in one of the hotel rooms.

“Two individuals who are in custody are known to law enforcement who are not related to the parent of the student that we are aware of and we do not believe they are associated or connected to activities at Marist,” Dutchess said County Executive Marc Molinaro spoke CBS.

It is not known what the group intends to do with the material. The hotel was evacuated while the building was searched.

As of Monday afternoon, the hotel was still closed and guests who had stayed at the Courtyard hotel still had not been allowed to return.

The shooting happened just as the college was celebrating its family weekend.

At weekends, students invite their families to school for sports and entertainment, along with a host of other activities.

‘I was very scared because my family came all the way from St. Louis and I feel terrible for the family. It’s terrible,’ freshman Henry Merli told CBS.

‘My mother came to visit. It was just scary because it could have been anybody,” freshman Jack Oakley added. “It could have been a bad incident with the bomb thing.”

The college later released a statement:

“Yesterday morning, authorities brought to our attention the tragic, fatal shooting of a parent of a Marist student at a local hotel several miles from campus,” a Marist spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and we offer the full support of the Marist community. We remain in contact with local authorities and will keep our community informed of any updates.’

