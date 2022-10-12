Dad sparks debate after having to scan $260 worth of groceries himself

Some defended the supermarkets’ actions, while others agreed it was tiresome

An Australian dad has sparked heated debate after claiming he had to scan $260 worth of groceries at self-service checkouts because he couldn’t find an employee to do it at Coles.

The customer, who shared a picture of his supermarket receipt on Facebook to back up his claims, complained that after he finished shopping at his local department there wasn’t a soul in sight to scan his goods.

“You know what blows bits?” he said. ‘Making a $260 grocery store and having to scan it myself. If you can’t afford staff, then your business model is screwed!’

In total, he spent exactly $258.25 and was apparently forced to scan 61 items one by one.

Despite his obvious despair, a number of Facebook commenters defended self-service checkouts.

“You don’t have to do anything,” said one.

‘By the way, no employees have lost their jobs due to self-service, they have been sent to other parts of the company.’

Another said: ‘You chose not to use a cashier. You chose not to wait. It won’t get better if we all do it ourselves. Take your time to wait.’

But the disgruntled shopper wasn’t too happy with the insinuation he lied and once again said there was no other choice at the time.

‘There were no manned boxes! Not a single one!’ he said.

‘I would love to see staff redeployed to this part of the business. I like the self-service if I buy three things, but not when I’m scanning a full cart of things.’

Others believed him and said they also found less manned tills at the end of their supermarket shops.

A Coles spokesperson told FEMAIL that self-service checkouts are a preferred checkout choice for many customers and offer “convenience and efficiency”.

‘We give our customers more options in how they can choose to check out in our stores. The introduction of self-service checkouts has not led to a reduction in the number of people working in our stores,’ they said.

‘The team members previously allocated to checkouts have been moved into the store to improve our offer to customers. Of course, if a customer prefers to be served by a team member, they are still available to happily serve them at check-out.’