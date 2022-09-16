Dad shares heartbreaking photo of his son’s hands after a day at school

<!–

A heartbroken father has shared a seemingly innocuous photo of his son’s hand on his second day of school before explaining the devastating reality behind the shot.

The top of the teen’s hand was covered in black streaks from his pen, 21 in all, representing the number of times he had been harassed by bullies.

“Here on his hand, he’s been tracking how many times he’s been bullied, verbally or physically, in the past two days,” Dad Matthew wrote next to the powerful image.

The father, who is from the UK, said the reality of his son’s life at school is heartbreaking – while calling for tougher sentences for mean children.

“Schools should be tougher on bullies, their parents should be fined,” he said.

“You expect your children to be safe at school.”

The father said he was “sure the bullying will go away on its own,” but felt compelled to share the photo online anyway, to show other parents what could be happening to their children.

“He wanted to show us how many times it happened in two days of school. You just don’t know what’s going on,” he said.

Others commented to let the father know that he and his son are not alone in their grief.

One mom started her comment with “don’t get me started” before explaining that her son has been bullied for four years.

“He was attacked on Monday (not the first time) and I had to take him to hospital, he threatens to kill him,” she said.

Another woman can’t remember when her daughter is being harassed at school.

“I’m so sorry and sad for your son. My daughter has been through this and she has cut her skin so many times. It amounts to BAD PARENTING that these children are being bullied by BAD ROLE MODELS,” she wrote.

Bullying explained: What is bullying? verbal Swearing, teasing, knocking someone down, threatening to harm someone. Physical Poking, hitting, punching, kicking, spitting, tripping or pushing someone, breaking someone’s belongings, pulling faces or making rude hand gestures. social Lying, spreading rumours, playing horrible jokes, excluding someone on purpose, embarrassing someone in public. cyberbullying Using technology to hurt someone else by sending hurtful messages, photos or comments. What impact does it have on victims? Bullying can be very hurtful and cause a lot of pain. You may: Have trouble sleeping Lose your appetite Having trouble concentrating Feeling down about yourself Find it hard to deal with Having thoughts of hurting yourself Feeling suicidal Have trouble with school work Feeling physically ill Feeling hopeless or powerless Feeling alone, sad, angry or confused Do you feel unsafe or scared What can victims do? There is always something you can do. Here are some ideas: Keep away from bullying Don’t bully them back Tell them what they do is not ok Talk to an adult you trust Take the time to do something nice for yourself Have someone help you report cyberbullying or assault SOURCE: Helpline for children

Others praised the man’s son for being intelligent enough to “make a note” of every cruel mockery.

“By talking to you about it, he’s already jumped the first biggest hurdle, which many don’t. Let’s hope the school does something about it,” said one man.

Some said the father should train his son to fight back.

“Take your son to the nearest bjj academy. I’m sure the coaches would be happy to help your son,” said another.

Another man agreed.

“Why don’t you teach your son to fight back, I was bullied once and it hit me because I was afraid of being laughed at,” he said,

“You’d better fight back early. Teach him how to defend himself now or never.’

But this advice was rejected by most.

“If that goes against his nature and he changes, then the bullies have one,” said one person.

“Sometimes the kid who fights back gets into more trouble than the bullies,” added another.

Teachers also responded to the post, saying they were also frustrated with bullying.

“It’s hard because we need these kids to come up to us and tell us it’s happening, but they’re too scared to do that.”