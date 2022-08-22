Dad of Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull hopeful of full recovery

The father of the Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell from his top bunk in the dorms said there’s a chance his son will make a full recovery when he returns home to Utah.

Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press Sunday evening that his 12-year-old son, Easton, was expected to fly back to Utah on Tuesday and remain in a hospital there.

“I’m just thankful he’s still alive because I’ve been pretty much told he had a zero percent chance of being alive,” Oliverson said. “We feel very happy.”

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, Utah, was injured on Monday.

“There is a chance of a full recovery,” Oliverson said. “It’s just a matter of how long and what therapy he’s going to get. We only ask for prayer. Constant prayers.’

The Snow Canyon team, the first ever Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series, was eliminated on Sunday with a 10-2 loss to the Iowa squad.

Oliverson said the traumatic week “definitely played a part” in the two losses.

“I feel bad that this incident had to happen to East and it kind of put a damper on their week,” Oliverson said. “It was the first time Utah was ever here, did that. It’s a big problem, especially in Utah.”

The Oliverson family has been constantly updating Easton’s condition on social media with photos of the boy – in a wheelchair and wearing baseball t-shirts – posing for photos with his family and friends. He watched the team’s first Little League World Series game from his hospital bed, dressed in his team gear.

Easton can communicate with his parents and a video attached to recent posts also showed him drinking, feeding and taking his first steps since surgery.

Oliverson takes his first steps since undergoing emergency surgery to repair a skull fracture and brain haemorrhage suffered when he fell from a bunk last Monday

“We want to show that miracles of today can still happen,” Jace Oliverson told the AP. “Our message is always to remind people that we have a loving, Heavenly Father and a savior who wants us to be happy. If we just go to them in prayer, anything is possible, and we see that with Easton.”

The family created a Venmo account for the kid nicknamed “Tank” to help with bills and expenses.

Snow Canyon manager Mark Ence represented the Mountain Region, FaceTimed with Easton on Friday.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process from injuries like that,” Ence said. “But he is clearly doing better and the family wanted everyone to know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and that they feel that the prayers are working.”

Oliverson wore team identification badges for himself and Easton as Snow Canyon walked into Historic Bowman Field for the MLB Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

Oliverson held the hand of his 10-year-old son Brogan, who took his big brother’s roster in the Little League World Series. Brogan wrote “Go Tank” on his cleats during matches.

“We just want to relax and have fun,” Jace Oliverson said before the MLB game. “It’s been a crazy week.”

The Oliverson family has received an outpouring of prayers and support from everyone – from baseball fans to professional athletes.

One of the biggest names to show support was Mookie Betts, star player from Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts quickly recorded a video wishing Oliverson a healthy recovery.

“Hey Easton, this is Mookie Betts,” the two-time World Series winner began. “I want you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you, and hope to see you soon, my husband.”