Dad of cheerleader attacked by trans teammate insists daughter is 100% supportive of LGBT community

A Texas dad whose teen cheerleader daughter was allegedly attacked by a transgender teammate for supposedly calling her ‘a man with a penis’ says his daughter is ‘100 per cent supportive’ of LGBT rights.

Averie Chanel Medlock, 25, was kicked off the cheer camp at Ranger College and slapped with a misdemeanor citation for assault over the locker room dust up with 17-year-old Karleigh Jones.

In a series of Facebook posts, Medlock has dismissed claims she ‘choked out’ Karleigh and insisted her younger teammate made transphobic references to her body parts and called her a ‘guy who should not be on the team.’

But Karleigh’s dad has leapt to his daughter’s defense, predicting that authorities at the community college in Ranger, Texas will clear her of any suggestion of transphobia in the July 21 clash.

‘She is not doing well. She blames herself. She should have just locked the door, let it blow over and just come home,’ Jones, a father of three, told DailyMail.com.

‘I don’t want to say too much at this time because I don’t want to convolute the investigations that are still ongoing. But when the truth comes out the rest of the nation is going to be surprised.

‘My daughter is 100 per cent supportive of the trans community. I have a gay son, so don’t tell me I’m f***ing homophobic,’ he added.

Jones, 47, has accused Medlock of posting an ‘edited’ four-minute clip of the clash on social media that leaves out her threatening remarks.

‘Can we get the full video not the edited version that fit your narrative!’ he wrote in a July 26 heated Facebook post, adding: ‘As we wait for these investigations to get over, I just wonder when this person will own up to their actions! And stop trying to ruin our lives!’

In Medlock’s footage she can be overheard knocking on the locker room door and asking to come in to apologize. Some of the girls respond by yelling ‘you’re a man, you have a penis.’

Jones, however, points to a different clip filmed from behind the locked door, in which the trans athlete is heard challenging teammates to ‘come outside and man up.’

‘Watch your back,’ Medlock warns one girl in the clip obtained by KTAB News. ‘B***h, see me at camp tomorrow that’s all I got to say,’ she tells another.

‘Her video cuts off because it’s an edited version. The other one keeps going and she steadily is calling them out and says, “come out and man up”,’ Jones told DailyMail.com.

‘What type of woman would do that? You tell me?

‘There are other parents who have voiced what truly transpired there. They have gone way further than I have. I don’t want to comment any further, I’m done.’

The video shows Medlock and her posse hastily confronting a group of girls hiding behind a closed door for the duration of the recording.

Jones claimed this is only a peak of what really happened and that Medlock cut out the physical attack from the video.

‘After the title IX investigation, I’m sure all the other videos will be released, which will also show that you posted in edited version to show your narrative,’ he wrote on Facebook.

‘I need to say something,’ Medlock can be heard saying in the video as she knocked on a door. ‘Why can’t I say it in front of y’all? What are you afraid of?’

Medlock posted the video of the incident along with the caption: ‘This is video evidence that I did not assault her… Her father is going around saying that I choked her out and made her pass out clearly I couldn’t even get into the room to even touch her.’

Jones noted that Medlock previously said she was just playing with his daughter – therefore admitting to being physical.

‘I ask what you would have done when receiving a phone call at 1 o’clock in the morning from your daughter stating they had locked themselves in the room with other girls, after this person said, “You want to fight,” and proceeded to put their hands around my daughters neck,’ he said on Facebook.

In the video, Medlock can be heard talking to the group of girls that were hiding away while the only words that peaked through the door were, ‘You’re a man,’ and ‘You have a penis.’

Medlock can be heard saying: ‘If anyone has a problem, come address it to my face like an adult.’

She can be then heard adding that ‘I barely touched Karleigh’ and that she was ‘only joking – contradicting her Facebook claim that she didn’t assault the 17-year-old.

The girls stayed behind the door until Medlock concluded: ‘There’s no beef between me and you. Sorry to upset you and make you feel scared and feel terrified. I’d never want to do that to you. But anyways, don’t f*** with me, I won’t f*** with you. Have a goodnight.’

Medlock received a criminal assault by physical contact citation last week after she allegedly attacked Karleigh.

Karleigh and other teammates say they locked themselves in a locker room to hide from Medlock, who says she was mocked for her gender and was called a ‘man with a penis.’

Medlock was escorted from the campus after police arrived with Karleigh’s father, Mike Jones.

‘I have to ask when a person like this cries wolf whether it be race, gender, sexual assault or anybody that truly needs their voice heard where does that leave them!’

‘Well guys I’m officially retired as a cheerleader as of last night at 5:30 AM,’ Medlock wrote in a Facebook post, which she shared last week, ‘A girl on the team was being very disrespectful and told me I am a MAN with a PENIS and that [guys] should not be on the team.’

‘I stood up for myself and she called her mom and dad because she was scared because I [stood] up for myself. Her father said ‘she still has testosterone and a penis and I will kill anyone who comes after my daughter.’

Medlock’s post has since been deleted.

Speaking to KTAB and KRBC, Medlock insisted the problems were started by the other girls and that she was being targeted because of her gender.

‘They knew that I was trans. They knew that I was different from all the other girls. It wasn’t a big deal until her dad came up there and made a scene,’ she said.

‘I was kicked off the team for assumptions because of the dad’s assumptions of what happened.’

The outlet noted that throughout their conversation with Medlock she repeatedly claimed the citation she received was only for assault, yet a copy of the citation and a call to the Eastland County District Attorney’s Office revealed it was for unwanted touching.

Ranger College said the school was opening a Title IX investigation into the incident, saying that it ‘takes all allegations of this nature seriously and is committed to providing a learning environment free from discrimination.

‘At this time, Ranger College is following all applicable Title IX regulations and Board Policies,’ the school said.

News of the debacle comes as the place of transgender people in sports has been hotly debated across the country after UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas smashed swimming records to win the NCAA Division 1 women’s national championship.

Thomas was born as a male and competed on the UPenn mens’ swim team from 2017 to 2020, but transitioned and began competing – and racking up medals – with the womens’ team in 2021.