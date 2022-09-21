Dad goes viral after yelling ‘POOP’ to get his son to smile in photos

A dad is being praised by other parents after sharing his genius trick to get his son to smile naturally in photos – all it takes is shouting the word ‘poop’.

Children’s author Adam Perry, 37, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, joined Twitter on Sept. 14 to share two side-by-side photos of her preschool-aged son posing for the camera on his first day of school.

“My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell “poop!” he tweeted.

Perry’s son looks adorable in both snapshots, but his smile is a bit strained in the first photo. In the second, he has a more natural open-mouthed laugh, and it’s all because his father made him laugh.

The author’s post has gone viral and received almost 300,000 likes in a week. Fans have taken to the comments to applaud him for the technique, which a number of parents found to be helpful.

‘You’ve mastered parenting,’ wrote one person, while another joked: ‘Ha! You should be a school photographer.’

“So that’s the secret to getting a good picture,” added another.

Others were inspired to share how they make their own children smile for photos, and some even included photos.

Perry opened up about the viral post in an interview with Good morning Americaand says they always take pictures on the first day of school.

But on that particular day they were in a hurry and had a hard time getting a good shot.

Perry’s post has gone viral, receiving almost 300,000 likes in a week, with many parents praising him for the genius trick

“My son always has the funniest smile when he tries too hard,” he explained. ‘I learned at one point that if I just shouted “POOP” and took the picture quickly, it always worked much better.

“In this case, it was a pretty dramatic comparison, so I thought I’d share it,” added.

Perry’s post has since gone viral on Reddit, Instagram and Facebook. He admitted he only ‘expected five to 10 people to like it’ – and then it took off.

“This post must have really resonated with people, and I’ve had tons of messages from people using this trick and getting great photos of their kids, which to me is the best part of all of this,” he told GMA.