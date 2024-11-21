Dad defends his ‘predator’ daughter, 23, as cops turn up with search warrant amid claims she posed as 14-year-old to have sex with teenage boys

The father of an alleged “predator” was heard defending his daughter to police as a search warrant was executed on his property.

Alyssa Zinger, now 23, is accused of posing as a home-schooled 14-year-old girl to prey on teenage boys, one as young as 12, to engage in sexual acts when she was 21.

Now, newly surfaced body camera footage captured her father’s reaction when police showed up at his door where he insinuated that his daughter was the one who had been taken advantage of.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the Zinger family home on November 24, 2023 to seize Alyssa’s cell phone following allegations of an alleged pornographic video featuring her and the young victim.

Her father spoke to police outside his home and said his “beautiful little daughter” had “a lot of problems” and “mental problems.”

“We’ve done nothing but cooperate 100 percent,” he said, shrugging as he was told they couldn’t get into his house before the court order arrived.

After acknowledging that the situation “stinks” because he can’t get into the house while police are working, he added that Zinger had “messed with the wrong kid, even though he’s much younger.”

“My daughter had never had problems in her life; although he is young, she had never had problems in her life, until she started having relations with him,” he said in the images.

He then referred to the young victim as “crazy” and said: “Like I said, my daughter has never had problems in her life, this boy is 14 years old, he has girls in his house, he videotapes them and makes porn at 14 “.

“My daughter is 22 years old and was a virgin until she was 21.”

Zinger was arrested in November 2023 for allegedly engaging in more than 30 sexual acts with young children with at least five victims.

It is alleged that she posed as a home-schooled teenager and contacted the victim on Snapchat, before allegedly entering into a sexual relationship with him.

She was then arrested a second time on additional sex crime charges when four more victims said they had also been attacked by Zinger.

Authorities said he had sex with the first victim several times and allegedly sent pornographic videos to several children via Snapchat.

She has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious sexual abuse against a victim who is between 12 and 15 years old. The age of consent in Florida is 18 years old.

Court records indicate that Zinger waived her right to be prosecuted and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She was released from the Orient Road jail on Nov. 24, the day after her arrest, and posted $7,500 bail for each second-degree felony count, records show.

The 23-year-old was arrested in November for engaging in more than 30 sexual acts with at least one student as young as 12 at Wilson High School.

According to search warrants, Zinger and the victim allegedly met over Snapchat in late May 2023. Until their breakup in September, the victim believed she was 14 years old.

Once officers interviewed the victim, it was revealed that the suspect allegedly engaged in sexual activity with him approximately 30 times and told him that she sexually abused other children in the past.

Chief Lee Bercaw of the Tampa Police Department said, “It is disturbing and disturbing to see an adult take advantage of and take advantage of a child.”

‘Anyone who has been a victim of Zinger, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will stand by you and make sure that a predator like Zinger does not cause additional harm to you or others.

In July, the defendant and victim were allegedly caught shoplifting at Nordstrom at International Plaza and Bay Street.

She identified herself to an officer using her real name, but said she was born in 2009. The officer couldn’t find information about her with the 2009 birth date she provided, but did find one for Alyssa Ann Zinger, who was born in 2001.

He told the officer he had a half-sister of the same name. But after the relationship was revealed, employers at a Tampa Publix where Zinger worked also confirmed that she was an adult.

In April of this year, Zinger was denied bail after Judge Laura Ward said no release term would have the safeguards to keep the community safe, according to fox 13.

“You don’t really seem to understand the problem,” Judge Ward said. ‘You are the problem here. Your actions with these kids are illegal. And it’s not okay if they took the video or you took it. You’re the only adult.’

In June, after she requested provisional release, it was agreed that Zinger would remain in prison until the trial.