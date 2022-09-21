Dad of boy killed while delivering Domino’s Pizza makes a heartbreaking revelation

<!–

The father of a teenage Dominos delivery boy who died on the job said his son was just days away from being fired.

Alex Edwards, 18, died Saturday at 9:15 p.m. in a horror car accident during a pizza delivery on Somerset Drive in Mudgeeraba, on the Gold Coast.

The small Toyota Yaris had crashed into a tree with Alex and two other employees inside.

Dominos delivery man Alex Edwards was just days away from stopping when he was killed in a car accident (above) while driving pizza

The two passengers escaped the crash with only minor injuries, but Alex died on the spot, just five minutes from his Dominos store.

A Domino spokesperson said he was “deeply saddened” by Alex’s sudden death.

“Alex Edwards joined Domino’s Mudgeeraba as a delivery boy just over six months ago and during that time earned the friendship and respect of his colleagues as a hardworking and valued member of our team,” they said.

“We will provide support to our team members and the family and friends of all involved, including the provision of advisory services.

Alex Edwards (above) had worked at Dominos for six months and when he was killed in a horror car accident on Saturday

Domino’s will also provide the local police with all possible assistance in their investigation and will conduct a thorough internal investigation itself.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to Alex’s family and friends and ask that their privacy be respected during this extremely difficult time.”

Asked if the company will evaluate its driver training, the spokesperson said: “Domino’s has an extensive training and onboarding process, including making safe deliveries, but we also recognize that training is only one form of the control measure.

“We have hundreds of team members on the road every day making safe deliveries, and even an incident like this is one too many.”

Alex’s family visited his makeshift memorial at the crash site on Monday (see above)

A woman who lives near the accident site said she heard a woman screaming and crying next to the mangled car, who she thought was Alex’s mother.

“She just yelled ‘no, no, no’ over and over,” the locals told the… Gold Coast Bulletin.

“There was a loud buzz when the boy’s foot was still on the accelerator.

“I ran in and called the ambulance and the driver was still alive at the time.”

Woman living near accident scene said she has seen nine car accidents since living on the street (above)

Alex’s heartbroken parents were seen Monday morning at the scene of the fatal accident, reading maps left at a makeshift monument.

“We never expected something like this to happen to our son,” Alex’s father said.

His mother was seen weeping as she sat in the grass by the tree and read a card that read, “You will be missed for a long time. You never failed to put a smile on all our faces.”

A neighbor said she has seen nine car accidents since living on the street.

“We’ve had cars overturned just outside our driveway and one person even crashed through our gate,” she said.

Queensland Police are still investigating the crash and are urging anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.