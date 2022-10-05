Dad arrested for murder after trying to save Chloe Haynes – who was crushed by wardrobe – speaks out

A Good Samaritan who came to the aid of a woman who was crushed by a wardrobe does not regret offering help – despite later spending a terrifying 10 hours in custody on suspicion of murder.

Chloe Haynes, 21, was found dead in her room at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city center by her friend in the early hours of September 10.

Fellow hotel guest Wayne Kenny was one of three men arrested by Merseyside Police during the initial investigation – but was later released without charge.

Police are treating the death as ‘accidental’ and said ‘there were no suspicious circumstances’.

Good Samaritan Wayne Kenny has no regrets about trying to help Chloe Haynes after she was crushed by a wardrobe – despite later being arrested on suspicion of her murder

Chloe Haynes, 21, was found dead in her room at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city center by her friend in the early hours of September 10

But Mr Kenny was considered a suspect in the early stages of the investigation because of his closeness to Ms Haynes. He told Echo he stepped in to help after he ‘heard a commotion outside his door and some guy said ”she’s not breathing”.

The 46-year-old was about to leave the hotel for a day out with his two sons but rushed to help the boys and asked to take over giving CPR instead.

‘I have had a lot of experience, but obviously not fully medically trained.

‘I went in and tried to give Chloe CPR. I think what I’m struggling with is that I’ve done it now that she knew she’d been dead for hours. I had no idea’.

Sir. Kenny revealed how, after emergency services arrived, he returned to his room, knowing there was nothing more he could do. Within minutes the police arrived.

Mrs Haynes is believed to have opened the wardrobe door, possibly mistaking it for the toilet door or the exit, after which the heavy piece of furniture collapsed on her

Ms Haynes’ mother, Nicola Williams, previously said she was horrified to learn Mr Kenny and the two other men who tried to help her daughter had been arrested.

They asked if he was the same person in the room who helped Mrs. Haynes, and when he said yes, he was arrested.

‘I said for what… and he said ‘for murder”’ he recalled.

He was taken into custody, where he was stripped, put in a paper suit in a ‘freezer cell’ and ‘interrogated’.

‘I feel bad talking about what I went through because I haven’t lost my life. But yes they did nail clippers, I hardly had any nails as I just bit them but they were adamant about getting them.

‘They took some of my hair and swabs, fingerprints.’

The father claims a guardian told him he could ‘get a life’.

‘He said to me” you did not commit the murder?” and I said ‘I am accused of it”.

Pictured: Police outside The Adelphi Hotel as they investigate Mrs Haynes’ death

Ms Williams said her daughter had traveled from Pwllheli, Wales, for a night out with a work colleague and returned drunk to the hotel around midnight to ‘sleep it off’ before going out again.

‘I thought, could I be accused of something I didn’t do, could they make a mistake? To think that 10 hours was hard work.’

Sir. Kenny recalled that other inmates hurled abuse and threats at him from their own cells after they overheard his conversation with the officer.

‘They shouted ‘wait until you go to jail’,” he said.

While Mr Kenny was eventually released, he has since been let go from his agency work. Despite the ordeal, the father is adamant he does not regret trying to help Mrs Haynes.

Haynes’ mother, Nicola Williams, has previously said she was horrified to learn Mr Kenny and the two other men who tried to help her daughter had been arrested.

‘When the police came [the men] had to be taken in for questioning. It hurt when we read that they had been arrested, they had tried to help her.’

The Adelphi Hotel has been visited by a host of famous celebrities, including former Prime Minister Winston Churchill

Mrs Haynes reportedly went to an engagement party at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool (File Photo)

She was found dead in one of the rooms of the hotel in the center at 6.37 on September 10 (File Photo)

Ms Williams said her daughter had traveled from Pwllheli, Wales, for a night out with a work colleague and returned drunk to the hotel around midnight to ‘sleep it off’ before going out again.

At some point during the early hours, Mrs Haynes is believed to have opened the wardrobe door, possibly mistaking it for the toilet door or the exit, after which the heavy piece of furniture collapsed on top of her.

The friend returned to find her body under the wardrobe and rushed out of the room to scream for help.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: ‘In the first 24 hours of an investigation it is important that all evidence is collected. In this investigation, the circumstances were not clear, so we had to be guided by the principles of the golden hour, which includes the immediate collection of evidence to establish what happened.

“As soon as it became clear that there were no suspicious circumstances, the three men were all released without further action. At this stage we have not received a complaint and as such it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.’