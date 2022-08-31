DaBaby has New Orleans concert ‘CANCELED over low ticket sales’

DaBaby has canceled an upcoming concert in New Orleans due to low ticket sales, it is alleged.

The Ticketmaster page of the event was deactivated Tuesday after reportedly fewer than 500 tickets were sold for a 14,000-capacity venue. NOLA.com reports.

His latest professional setback comes more than a year after a massive outcry over jokes DaBaby, 30, made about AIDS and his gay fans.

On stage: DaBaby canceled an upcoming concert in New Orleans due to low ticket sales, it was alleged; pictured performing in Memphis in April

DaBaby’s reportedly canceled show was set to take place this Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with the lowest ticket price of just $35.

Last summer, a huge controversy erupted when DaBaby performed in Rolling Loud Miami and joked on stage about AIDS and men performing public fellatio.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will kill you in two to three weeks, turn on your cell phone!” he said from the podium.

‘Ladies, if your p**** smells like water, light your cell phone! Guys, if you’re not sucking in the parking lot, light your cell phone!’

Pictured for scale: DaBaby’s reportedly canceled show was set to take place next Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, right of the Superdome (left)

His comments provoked an outcry, accusing him of promoting homophobia and stigmatizing people living with HIV/AIDS.

A string of festivals, ranging from the Governors Ball to Lollapalooza, have dropped DaBaby from their lineups as a campaign to “cancel” him kicked off.

Famous music acts including Madonna, Questlove and Dua Lipa lined up to denounce DaBaby for his kind of humor.

DaBaby initially took a defiant tone and fired back at Madonna on his Insta Stories: “Hey, Mo, don’t shake them!”

Remember when: Controversy erupted last summer when DaBaby performed in Rolling Loud Miami (pictured) and joked on stage about AIDS and men performing public fellatio

In another Insta story, he stated that “No matter what you guys are talking about and how the internet twisted my fucking words, me and all my fans on the show, the gays and the straights, we turned the f*** up.”

He joked that “even my gay fans don’t have f***ing aids” because “they take care of themselves, that’s not what they go for. They are not annoying gays.’

DaBaby explained, “Then I said if you’re not an asshole in the Rolling Loud parking lot, burn your cell phone. You know what my gay fans did? Turn on that damn light, n****. Because my gay fans, they don’t have it, n**** that’s not what they’re going for. They have class, n****.’

He joked, “They don’t suck dick in no parking lot. N***a, you must have a room, n****, a good five-star hotel for the night.’

Comments: ‘Ladies, if your p**** smells like water, light your cell phone!’ he said, adding, ‘Guys, if you’re not sucking in the parking lot, light your cell phone!’

DaBaby continued, “They won’t just do anything here. Yeah, if they’re a fan of mine, damn they have some big dog shit. We don’t just go for nothing, you know? Even my gay fans got standards.”

But as the backlash against him continued to mount, he eventually took a more remorseful approach, apologizing for his “hurtful and pungent” comments.

In a lengthy Instagram post he later deleted, he said he was sorry he was “misinformed” but argued that he should have been given the opportunity to “grow, educate and learn from your mistakes.” ‘.

Rebellious: He then joked on Insta Stories that ‘even my gay fans don’t have AIDS’ because ‘they take care of themselves, that’s not what they go for’

DaBaby’s career has yet to recover from last year’s gay scandal, which attracted significantly more attention than a 2020 incident when he punched a female fan in the face and then claimed not to know she was a woman.

Dave Chappelle joked in his Netflix special The Closer released last October that he wanted to “negotiate the release of DaBaby,” who he says had “smashed the LGBTQ community into the midst of the AIDS world.”

The comedian also noted that “nothing bad has happened” to DaBaby’s career after he shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig at a Walmart in 2018.

“See where I’m going with this?” he said, noting that Americans were willing to overlook the shooting, but “you better not hurt the feelings of gays.”