DA says LSU student’s murder appears to be ‘random’, as locals speculate it was gang initiation

Prosecutors believe a Louisiana State University student who was shot in her was killed at random — as rumors swirl locally, the killing may have been part of a gang initiation.

Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said in a recent interview with WBRZ that the motive for Allison Rice’s shooting, which occurred Sept. 16 while the LSU student was sitting in her car at a railroad crossing, remains a mystery.

He admitted: ‘This appears to be a completely isolated, random act.’

Moore was asked on Tuesday about claims in the local community that the 21-year-old’s death was ‘part of a gang initiation’. But he was unable to provide clarity on these allegations.

Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore spoke to WBRZ Tuesday about the ‘accidental’ shooting death of 21-year-old Louisiana State University student Allie Rice

‘It is far too early to say. We never want to get ahead of the evidence and the facts of the case.

“It’s certainly not something that jumps out at me as someone who’s been doing this for years.” Moore told WBRZ’s Chris Nakamoto during an interview Tuesday.

He was unable to provide any further insight into why the tragedy occurred.

No arrests have been made, although local officers say they have been inundated with tips about the possible identities of the killers. It is still unclear how credible these tips are.

Allie Rice celebrated her 21st birthday in May, according to a post on her Instagram

Baton Rouge Police Department officials also echoed Moore’s statement, telling the Louisiana news outlet that they have found no evidence that the LSU student, just months after graduating, was attacked by her attacker.

The DA also stated that several federal law enforcement agencies have been brought in to work on the case, including the FBI, DEA and ATF.

“Anything that can possibly be done is done by any agency, regardless of the initials behind their name,” Moore said.

The new information prompted Allie’s family to redouble their plea to the public.

“I’m just hoping somebody says something — somebody who knows something, somebody who was in the area,” said Paul Rice, Allie’s father. ‘Please, if you saw anything, call the police department, call crime stoppers, call anybody. Tell someone, call me.’

Allie’s family spoke to WBRZ about the brutal killing that took place on September 16th

The devastated father said earlier this week that he believes the shooting was a case of his daughter being ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’.

Paul also said his daughter had no enemies and the family do not believe she was ‘stalked’.

Paul Rice, father of Allison Rice has said the news of her untimely death has left the family devastated

The Louisiana State University senior had been returning home from a night out with friends and was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Friday near railroad tracks.

She was found in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge after partying with friends at a bar on Government Street less than five minutes from where she was killed.

Talking to Fox News, Paul said: ‘She’s not someone who had enemies. We don’t believe she was stalked or followed.

‘The particular area of ​​Baton Rouge has a history of this type of activity.’

‘It should never have happened, this should not have happened, this should not have happened.

‘She is a beautiful child. She had one year left to graduate from LSU, she had her whole future ahead of her.

‘When you hear the words from the policeman saying, “she’s with the coroner now, she didn’t make it.” Those are the most devastating words you will ever hear.’

Allison Rice, 21, had studied marketing at Louisiana State University and had been preparing for an internship before her tragic murder

Friends and family have paid tribute to her with flowers, as well as her favorite snacks, on the street where she was shot

A cross with Allie’s face in the center has been nailed into a telephone pole near where the student was killed

Allison had tried to turn around at the tracks when she was shot several times through her windshield.

Friends and family have paid tribute to her with flowers, as well as her favorite snacks, on the street where she was shot, and also put a cross with her face on a telephone pole.

The first time Paul knew something was wrong was at 4:45 a.m. when police knocked on his door to tell him his daughter had been the victim of a shooting.

He said: ‘We woke up to our dogs barking and the doorbell ringing. The police have shown up in the middle of the night before for various reasons, things are going on in the neighborhood.

But when they asked, “Are you Allison’s father, can we come in?” you knew at the time it was going to be something terrible. I could never have imagined that the news would have been what it was.

Police responded to the scene after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m., and all that was left later that morning was a pile of broken glass after her car was removed

‘All I can really think of at this point is that it’s a bad case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.’

Officers have not yet identified a suspect in the killing and, according to sources, have yet to find a motive behind the attack.

Rice had been waiting for a train to finish crossing when she was shot and wounded in the arm and chest.

Baton Rouge authorities discovered several grenades near her vehicle as well as fast food in her lap, but nothing was taken from her car.

Paul added: ‘This is being taken very seriously, but despite that everything at the moment suggests there are no leads.

“They really don’t have an explanation at this point… right now, in that particular stretch of town, they don’t have the surveillance that’s necessary.”

‘As a parent, I should never have to plan a funeral for my child. My mother should not be involved in a funeral for her grandson,’ he said. ‘This is just heartbreaking.’

Rice’s aunt Susie Rice Granier described the young woman as a ‘free spirit’ and said she loved to sing and dance

The student had been out with friends before the shooting and was stuck behind a train just a few miles from campus when she was killed

Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting, and Chief Murphy Paul said after the incident, ‘I just left the scene before I got here.

“Our detectives are out there investigating the area. A lot of the investigative effort that goes on behind the scenes. Very sad. Very sad.’

Her family is appealing for answers from the police and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police added, ‘Chief Paul has been working hard to get the camera surveillance systems up, we have it downtown, we tried to push it and make it happen down to major corridors for Baton Rouge. Florida Street, Government Street.’

Rice had worked as a bartender at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge, where she worked with her two brothers (pictured together)

Her parents are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help police with their enquiries

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome added: ‘My heart goes out to the family, loved ones and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her whole life ahead of her.

“This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge police are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice.

‘Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance, as we welcome students from across our state and nation, that we create a safe environment.’

Rice’s death is the 74th this year in East Baton Rouge Parish, and comes after a series of crimes against LSU students.

On August 19, another student was shot during an attempted robbery, and a few days later, two separate kidnapping cases occurred on campus.

According to the FBI, Baton Rouge has one of the highest homicide rates in Louisiana.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.