DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting

YORK, Dad. (AP) – Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and injuring a woman when he opened fire at a Pennsylvania movie theater nearly three years ago.

Anu-Malik Johnson, 23, is charged with first and third degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township.

York County prosecutors told the court they planned to seek the death penalty if he was convicted of first-degree murder. Two years agorefused a judge to forbid them to do so, dismissed the defense arguments for lack of evidence and citing the age of the defendant.

The York Dispatch, however, reports that the district attorney’s office last week asked to withdraw its intention to seek the death penalty, citing a softening report filed by the defense, as well as “relevant case law and applicable jury instructions.”

Defense attorney Jonathan White welcomed the decision, saying he had “hoped and believed” prosecutors would drop plans to seek the death penalty. “I believe they made the right decision,” he said, refusing to discuss the contents of the mitigation report.

Kyle King, spokesman for the district attorney’s office, declined to comment, saying his office does not comment on “pending cases.” he said.

Witnesses to the shooting told investigators that White spoke briefly with Johnson and another man as he walked to his seat, but Johnson later approached the seated victim and opened fire, authorities said. The victim was shot five times, according to police.

Authorities say the gunman continued to shoot as he ran to the exit with his companion. Two bullets hit a woman sitting in a row in front of the shooting victim, one injured her shoulder and the other grazed her cheek, police said. Several other people were later charged with obstructing apprehension and other counts in the case.

No trial date has been set for Johnson. White said he believed the case could go before a jury in March.

