DA DEFENDS misdemeanor assault charge for NYC sex offender who punched diner in shocking attack

A New York sex offender who brutally beat a man is back behind bars after Governor Kathy Hochul ordered his arrest and questioned the Bronx District Attorney’s office about why it filed a felony charge against him while his victim was in a coma.

Bui Van Phu, 55, a registered sex offender on life parole, was allowed to walk out of the Bronx Criminal Court under supervision without bail Thursday afternoon after appearing before a judge charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Neither charge is eligible for bail under current New York state laws.

Phu was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but the DA later filed charges. The Public Prosecution Service defended itself by stating that it is ‘still investigating’ the shocking attack.

The victim, Jesus Cortes, was left with a skull fracture and a brain haemorrhage after the attack a week ago. He has since undergone brain surgery and is in a coma.

Hochul said on Friday that state officials have reached out to the Bronx DA to “talk about the actual charges that have been filed because … we want to make sure our laws are properly enforced,” the statement said. New York Post.

“But I took action myself. I have instructed the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to immediately investigate whether or not this parole violation occurred. Yes, I did. You could see it happening,” she said.

“This is a person who has been released for life and has been in custody for a few minutes now. That’s on my direction.’

Horrific surveillance footage shows victim, 52, sinking to the ground as he is attacked from behind

Shortly before the attack, Phu positions himself behind his victim, before dealing a vicious blow to a group of other people outside the restaurant.

In a statement Friday, the Bronx DA’s office said it “collected additional evidence, retrieved videos, spoke with witnesses, analyzed medical records and offered services to crime victims.”

“As the investigation progresses, it will be determined whether any major charges will be brought against the defendant.”

Court records obtained by DailyMail.com indicate that the lower charges were filed because Phu “deliberately caused bodily harm and with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person.”

Phu was convicted of attempted robbery in 1991 and is a registered sex offender – who was on parole after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint on December 24, 1994. He was released from prison in March 2019.

In horrifying footage released by the NYPD, Phu is seen walking out of the Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx and donning a pair of gloves.

He is then seen hitting the victim in the back of the head with great force. The victim was found unconscious on the ground after the unprovoked attack and was rushed to hospital.

In a conversation with Phu’s probation officer, documented by the court, he talks about the incident: “I’m in trouble. I hit someone and he’s in the hospital.

‘I don’t know if he’s dead. The police are looking for me. I was at the restaurant and I know the police are looking for me.’

He then immediately falls to the ground, appears to be unconscious and bangs his head on the concrete after the sudden attack. The victim suffered a fractured skull, fractured cheekbone and brain haemorrhage, with EMS rushing him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

The NYPD claims he punched the victim in the face “without prior conversation or altercation,” before “returning to the restaurant and later to unknown areas.”

The man is currently in a critical but stable condition and the investigation into the brutal attack is ongoing.

An NYPD spokesperson said: “It was reported to police that on Friday, August 12, 2022, the police responded to a 911 call from a man who was assaulted in front of the Fuego Tipico Restaurant, located at 163 Eat 188 Street.” .

“On arrival, police officers found a 52-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive on the ground with trauma to his head.

“On further investigation, the victim left the restaurant, stopped and observed several people talking, after which one person left the restaurant, put on a pair of gloves and stood behind the victim.

“With no prior conversation or argument, the person punched the victim in the face before returning to the restaurant and later to unknown parts.

“EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he is listed in critical but stable condition, investigation is ongoing.”

“I don’t understand why that happened to him,” the victim’s brother said News 12.

“When I saw the video, my brother was just standing and not doing anything to anyone. He was getting ready to go home.’