DA Alvin Bragg DEFENDS decision to release teen who ‘brutally battered NYPD cop after 24 hours

The awakened Manhattan district attorney has been criticized for trying to defend the release of a suspected teenage robber who was filmed two days later hitting an NYPD officer.

Alvin Bragg’s office was outraged at its decision to release the unnamed 16-year-old after a Madison Avenue robbery last Wednesday — only for the same suspect who allegedly punched a cop 20 times in a subway station. in Harlem three days later.

Former prosecutor-turned-lawyer Mark Bederow claimed the DA screwed up the case, which he told Fox News certainly falls under “extraordinary circumstances.”

“The DA clearly knew they were prosecuting the same perpetrator for a violent robbery,” he told the news channel. “If that’s not an extraordinary circumstance, then what is? If violence against police officers is unacceptable, why ignore the violent robbery arrest? This is not accountability. This is madness.’

Bederow responded to Bragg spokesman Emily Tuttle’s insistence that they had made the right move by freeing the young perpetrator – and letting him run free again after the police attack.

The youngster appeared in a Manhattan court on Tuesday and even asked if he could sue himself, but declined to say who he wanted to prosecute.

“Our system must respond to children as children and intensive community monitoring was the right decision prior to trial for a 15-year-old child with no previous arrests,” she said.

“Violence against our police officers is unacceptable and given his age at the time of arrest, we agreed to send his second case to the family court as soon as possible where he would receive the age-appropriate interventions and support he needs while holding accountable.” is being held. Tuttle continued.

But her words cut little ice with other criminal justice figures.

Police Benevolent Association leader Patrick Lynch appeared to be raising his hands over what he called the failure of the system.

“We’re having this debate about which court to go to, but the reality is it doesn’t matter right now – they’re releasing everyone. The criminal justice system is no longer designed to protect the public from dangerous criminals. It’s set up to fail.’

“The politicians need to wake up and hold criminals accountable,” said Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives Endowment Association. ‘They have created an environment where there are no consequences for committing crime, what do they expect.

Mayor Eric Adams was also shocked by the boy’s repeated second chances, saying his treatment by the judicial system was an example of why New York City has become a “victim” in the eyes of the nation for its treatment of offenders.

They spoke days after the boy was caught in a wild video repeatedly beating a cop who tried to arrest him this weekend for jumping a turnstile.

The recording shows the suspect hitting the officer over and over on the head and then temporarily putting him in a stranglehold before the officer can gain control.

In April, police arrested the 16-year-old with a .40 caliber pistol and a crossbow in Brooklyn, but that case, too, was transferred to family court, police said. Fox news.

Because it was a sealed juvenile case being heard in a different jurisdiction, the Manhattan District Attorney was unaware of the case.

And on July 20, days before fighting the officer, he fell and robbed a person on Madison Avenue, for which he was released without bail and given a curfew, according to a source.

At the teen’s charges of second-degree assault on the officer on Wednesday, Bragg’s office recommended that he be released without bail and the case transferred to Family Court, where he will be tried as a minor.

The New York City Legal Department represents minor offenders in the Family Court and he will avoid jail time.

New York District Attorneys can only prosecute juvenile offenders under certain circumstances under the state’s Raise the Age Law.

The only exceptions to the Family Court for teen offenders between the ages of 16 and 17 are sex crimes, use of a firearm, serious bodily harm, or an “extraordinary circumstances” case.

She had previously said the young man had no gun history because her office couldn’t access his gun and crossbow charges, which were located in a sealed juvenile detention center in Brooklyn.

The teen’s violent brawl has stunned the city at a time of rising crime.

Mayor Eric Adams, who has made crime reduction the cornerstone of his administration, called on state lawmakers to repeal the Raise the Age bill.

“We’re not talking about someone stealing an apple,” Adams told cable channel NY1. “We’re talking about someone who has repeatedly used violence in our city.”

Awake State Councilor Michael Gianaris chided the mayor for his suggestion.

“It’s sad that Mayor Adams has joined the right-wing people who are so grossly demaging this issue,” Gianaris said. “He should focus less on avoiding his own responsibility for higher crime and more on taking steps that actually make New York safer.”