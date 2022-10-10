‘D-list’ Harry and Meghan are poor for Hollywood and ‘Elon Musk is still single’

‘D-List’ Meghan and Harry are poor by Hollywood standards, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown — who described their home in Montecito as a “humble cottage” compared to their famous friends.

The royal biographer, responding to reports that the Sussexes have gone house-hunting, said the couple “didn’t have enough money” compared to the super-wealthy A-listers who have made California their home, while she joked that “Elon Musk is still single as the Duchess wants to trade for the £193bn tycoon.

While it may not quite qualify as a “humble cottage,” the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion of the Sussexes certainly pales in comparison to other celebrities in the Golden State.

Their neighbor Oprah Winfrey’s Promised Land estate is worth an incredible $100 million (£90.4 million), while Jaz Z and Beyoncé’s Bel Air mansion on the west side of Los Angeles is $88 million (79.5 million). weighs.

Other expensive California celebrity homes include Maroon 5’s Adam Levine – $52 million (£47 million); Kylie Jenner – $36.5 million (£33 million) and Ellen DeGeneres – $21 million (£19 million). Meanwhile, actor Tyler Perry owns an $18 million (£16.3 million) home where he hosted the Sussexes when they first moved to the US.

According to local reports, Meghan has been shopping for a “private estate” in Hope Ranch, a high-end community a few miles from their current home.

Tina Brown said Meghan and Harry (pictured in the UK last month) “didn’t have enough money” compared to the super-rich A-listers who have made California their home

Brown said at the Henley Literary Festival: “It’s not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who doesn’t have enough money for them. It’s a whole different game to be with those super rich people.

“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a modest house compared to what these other people have.”

The royal biographer, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, quipped, “Yeah, and at some point it might be more than a new home she’s looking for,” before adding: “Elon Musk is still single, that’s all I got. say.’

The Telegraph also reported: Brown’s assertion to Henley that the Duke’s forthcoming biography may never be published.

“They’re in a bind now where they took all this money and Harry has made a book deal where he’s supposed to spread all about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually being tortured about it because he understands there’s no way out.” back when he does,” she said.

“If the book goes through, I don’t think Harry can somehow return. So I’ve always believed that the book will never see the light of day.’

Brown suggested that King Charles might personally repay the advance his son had already paid.

The memoir was set for an expected release in the fall, but the Duke – who is writing the book as part of a nearly £40 million three-title deal – reportedly asked for some significant changes to be made.

“Harry has thrown a spanner in the works,” said a source. “He longs for sophistication in light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles ascending the throne.

“There may be things in the book that might not look as good as they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections to be changed now. It is in no way a total rewrite. He is eager to make changes. But maybe it’s too late.’

Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer said the prince is currently writing a new chapter on his grandmother’s death and the events leading up to her funeral.

Penguin Random House publishers had already demanded a rewrite after the first draft was found to be “too sensitive” and put too much emphasis on mental health issues, The Mail on Sunday revealed last month.

No release date has been officially announced, but US sources have suggested publishers want it in stores in time for Thanksgiving on November 24, ready for the lucrative Christmas market.

In a statement announcing the worldwide publishing deal, Penguin Random House described it as “an intimate and heartfelt memoir”, promising that “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

Palace officials have reportedly discussed ways to stop Harry from publishing the book altogether over concerns it will contain harmful revelations.

A friend of the king said, “The question in the palace is, ‘Can the book be stopped?’ Even Harry may not be able to stop it at this stage, but the feeling at the top is that nothing good can come of voicing grievances in public.”

The royal family’s lawyers at the firm of Harbottle and Lewis are expected to be on standby to read the book when it comes out.

And despite claims that Harry and Meghan are thawing out in relationships with the rest of the family for a year, their highly anticipated Netflix series could throw a spanner in the works.

The Sussexes are currently working on a documentary as part of their $100 million deal with the streaming service, which was expected to air in December, according to Page Six.

Sources claimed last week, however, that the couple now wanted to edit the series, which could potentially delay its release until later in 2023, as they overlook much of what they’ve said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. ‘.

And now, insiders have told the publication the pair is “rethinking” the project, with a Netflix source saying: “Harry and Meghan are panicking as they try to water down even the most basic of language. But it’s their story, from their own mouth.’

Another said: “They’ve made significant requests to take back content they’ve provided themselves — to the extent that some Netflix employees believe that if granted, the project will be indefinitely suspended.”

