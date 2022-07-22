D.C. Bar Moves to Penalize Jeffrey Clark, Who Aided Trump in Election Plot

As soon as mr. Clark has received the complaint, he has 20 days to respond to the allegations, according to a request from the DC Bar. Mr. Clark and his attorneys may present evidence for his defense and cross-examine witnesses. Should he lose his case, the board could eventually strip him of his legal license.

Mr Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the Center for Renewing America, where Mr. Clark is a senior fellow, called Mr. Clark “an American hero” and said the ethics complaint was “the latest assault on the legal credentials of one of the few attorneys at the Department of Justice who had the interests of the American people in mind.

mr. Clark flew mostly under the radar at the Justice Department. In 2018 he was confirmed to lead the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and he took on the additional role of Acting Chief of the Civilian Department after its leader stepped down in the summer of 2020.

But he attracted national attention after The New York Times reported that he was part of an effort to overthrow the Justice Department leadership to use the agency’s power to keep Mr Trump in office.