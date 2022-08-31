Czech tennis star, 16: celebrations where father and coach grabbed her BACKSIDE ‘WON’T happen again’
- A video of the incident sparked conversation and concern on the internet
- But Sara Bejlek says this wouldn’t be an incident in the Czech Republic
- After discussions, she said that these kinds of celebrations would not be repeated
- Bejlek qualified for her first tennis major and fell in straight sets in the first round
The tennis world had a visceral reaction after videos circulated on social media following a win to qualify for the US Open.
Sixteen-year-old Czech tennis star Sara Bejlek qualified for her first Grand Slam tournament by beating a number of opponents, including Britain’s Heather Watson.
After that Watson win, cameras captured two men – identified as Bejlek’s father and coach – celebrating with her.
As the cameras lingered, both men saw her patting on the back while her father seemingly kissed her on the mouth.
After the win, Sara Bejlek celebrated with her father Jaroslav, who seemed to give her a pat on the back
Viewers were then outraged when the father appeared to kiss his daughter on the lips
After celebrating with her father, the young tennis star went down the line to her coach
Coach Jakub Kahoun also grabbed her behind as the couple hugged after the win
While social media called on the WTA to investigate the incident, Bejlek shared her thoughts on the incident.
‘Of course I saw the video. It was a spontaneous reaction from the whole team. We rejoiced,’ Bejlek said to reporters.
“It may seem awkward and inconvenient to some, but we’ve already discussed it with the team. It will not happen again.’
The 16-year-old is pictured next to her father (right) and coach (below) on Instagram
Although that incident occurred during her first qualifier, it gained traction just before taking on the world’s number 35 player, Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. She lost that match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.
Before that match, she responded to concerns and criticism of the two men in the photo.
‘Daddy is my father and always will be. And I’ve known the coach since I was eight years old. He takes me in, he massages me,’ she added.
“If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, nobody would fix it. But since we are in America, everyone is commenting on it. But like I said, we’ve talked and it won’t happen again.’
Bejlek made her US Open debut on Monday against Russian Ludmilla Samsanova
After her qualifying win, 16-year-old Bejlek posted a photo next to her father on Instagram