Czech Just Stop Oil zealot travels 800 miles from Prague to London to be sentenced for M25 chaos

A Czech eco-fanatic who caused chaos on the M25 by climbing a portal as part of a Just Stop Oil protest has evaded prison.

Geologist Arne Springorum admitted to causing a public nuisance by helping to close Britain’s busiest motorway near Junction 13, Godstone, Surrey on November 7.

The 50-year-old Quaker, who does not live in the UK, was part of an army of climate change activists to cause pandemonium around London.

Springorum attended Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday – after a 24-hour, 800-mile bus journey from Prague to London – to face sentencing.

The 50-year-old eco-fanatic from the Czech Republic was released from court after serving a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years. He is pictured outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing his Just Stop Oil jacket

Geologist Arne Springorum helped close the M25 near Junction 13, Godstone, Surrey on November 7 after climbing the gantry above the motorway, pictured

But the protester was allowed to leave court after receiving a suspended sentence from magistrates. He had previously pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing last month.

Jonathan Bryan, prosecutor, said: “This incident took place about 7:30 am.

“The police officers in this case say they received reports around 7:30am of protesters climbing on portals, particularly one near Junction 13.

“It was very busy on the highway at the time. The office went to the demonstrator tied to the portal and it was this defendant. He was holding a banner with the words ‘Just Stop Oil.’

Springorum risked distracting drivers during the protest and objects could have fallen from the gantry onto the road below, the court heard.

The nearby ramp and all but two lanes of the highway were closed by police for more than two hours.

Mr Bryan said: ‘At 10.30am, two hours later, there was an arrest and a protest removal team was called in and he was taken off the portal.

“I think I’m right in saying that the M25 is the busiest motorway in the county and Junction 13 is one of the busiest junctions on the motorway, so it caused significant inconvenience and danger to motorists.”

The father of four, who has both German and Czech nationality, was sentenced to six months with a two-year suspended sentence.

The action caused chaos on the highway during rush hour as thousands of commuters tried to drive to work (pictured)

Pictured shows police watching a Just Stop Oil activist occupy a portal above the M25 near Godstone in Surrey in November while blocking traffic

Pictured shows police arresting a man after more disturbances by Just Stop Oil protesters caused massive traffic congestion on the M25 last month

Specially trained police officers had to use ropes to take down Just Stop Oil protesters after they climbed onto a portal on the M25

District Judge Joanna Evans told Springorum, “I fully accept that this is a case that you are passionate about.

“Climate change is a very topical issue that the whole world needs to address, but you don’t have to give a 15-minute speech.”

When told to leave the dock, Springorum said, ‘I don’t understand the system, people are going to jail. This is very important, I will respect this court, but I don’t agree with the way the court is handling it.’

Speaking outside court after pumping his fist and posing for photos, Springorum said: ‘I have taken all necessary precautions to avoid unnecessary harm to drivers and passengers in cars on the M25.

“We had professional climbing training, we called the media and the police ahead and asked the public to avoid the M25, calculate extra time, ask for the speed to be reduced – everything was tied up with strings. There was no object on me that could have fallen.

“I have repeatedly asked the police not to climb to me without climbing gear, to close off the remaining two open lanes.

“My behavior was not reckless, it was measured, deliberate and part of a well-planned action designed to cause maximum disruption on the M25 while maintaining maximum safety for all involved.”

Springorum said he feels “empathy and regret” for the people he disrupted.

But it is not the first time that the Czech climate activist has been taken to court.

Isolate British protesters outside London’s Royal Courts of Justice this morning ahead of a hearing charging them with breaching an order issued to curb their demonstrations. Springorum is depicted on the far left

Springorum photographed outside London’s High Court in February after being told he was not in contempt of court following a protest near the M25 in November 2021

In February he was taken before the High Court judges after joining an Insulate Britain protest on the M25, almost exactly a year before he climbed onto the motorway portal for Just Stop Oil.

On this occasion, too, he was allowed to leave court after a judge ruled that he and three other eco-gangsters had not breached a warrant during a demonstration at the South Mimms roundabout off the M25 on 2 November 2021.

National Highways sought to file a contempt lawsuit against Springorum, Liam Norton, 37, and Jessica Causby, 25, after they participated in a protest near the highway.

According to National Highways’ written submissions, Mr Springorum and Ms Causby clung to the curb during their protest, while Mr Norton allegedly ‘endangered the free flow of traffic’.

The demonstration was intended to block the M25 near Junction 23 at Bignells Corner, Potters Bar, but Lord Justice William Davis decided that area was not under the command of the M25.

He said: “The application in their case has been rejected, so they will not be referred to further in these proceedings.” The judge told the protesters they were “free to go.”