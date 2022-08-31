Czech embassy defends young tennis player’s father and coach for patting her backside at the US Open

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The embassy defended a young Czech tennis player whose father and coach patted her on the back during the US Open.

Sara Bejlek, 16, has already made her name at the US Open, thank you to an awkward video that has gone viral of her coach and father patting her ass during the game.

As the cameras lingered, both men were seen patting her on the back while her father seemingly kissed her on the mouth, causing outrage in the US.

The tennis star defended the action, saying it was “normal” in her country.

‘Daddy is my father and always will be. And I’ve known the coach since I was eight years old. He takes me in, he massages me,’ she added.

“If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, nobody would fix it. But since we’re in America, everyone is commenting on it.’

A representative of the Czech embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday told DailyMail.com that this seemingly outrageous moment “has not been a problem in the Czech media at all.”

“It’s a personal matter, every family would be different,” the representative told DailyMail.com. “It differs from family to family.”

La celébration de Sara Bejlek (16 years) après sa qualif pour le tableau principal enflamme les réseaux sociaux à travers le monde. Il s’agit de son pere et de son coach. pic.twitter.com/zfhFgRGbql — Tennis Break News (@tennisbreaknews) August 27, 2022

After the win, Sara Bejlek celebrated with her father Jaroslav, who seemed to pat her on the back after her win

American viewers were outraged by the moment, but the tennis player said the moment was ‘normal’ in her country

“If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, nobody would fix it. But since we’re in America, everyone is commenting on it,” she said of the moment

Coach Jakub Kahoun also grabbed her behind as the couple hugged after the win

The Czech embassy in Washington DC (pictured) told DailyMail.com that ‘this has not been a problem in the Czech media at all’ and that butt knocking ‘would differ from family to family’ and it was a ‘personal matter’

While the embassy could not immediately comment on whether or not butt patting was a cultural commonality in the Czech Republic, the young tennis player has already said she would not do it again after being criticized.

“It was a spontaneous reaction from the whole team. We were happy,” Bejlek said to reporters.

“It may seem awkward and inconvenient to some, but we’ve already discussed it with the team. It will not happen again.’

Although that incident occurred during her first qualifier, it gained traction just before taking on the world’s number 35 player, Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova.

She lost that match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

The 16-year-old Czech qualified for her first Grand Slam tournament by beating a number of opponents last week, including an impressive victory over Britain’s Heather Watson.

The 16-year-old is pictured next to her father (right) and coach (below) on Instagram

Bejlek made her US Open debut on Monday against Russian Ludmilla Samsanova

After her qualifying win, 16-year-old Bejlek posted a photo next to her father on Instagram