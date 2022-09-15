Cyrille Regis’ widow will travel to Machu Picchu to ensure his legacy lives on through his charity

Since Cyrille Regis, a legend in the region, passed away unexpectedly in 2018 at the age of 59, there has been an added stir in the Midlands derbies involving West Brom.

Wednesday night at The Hawthorns will be no different, especially with Albion and Birmingham City in the bottom half of the championship.

It’s a far cry from the glory days of the late 1970s and 80s when Regis was a fearless centre-forward and made West Brom the most exciting team in the country, before moving on to help Coventry City win the FA Cup in 1987.

Julia Regis (above) heads to Machu Picchu to raise money for her late husband’s foundation

Also off the pitch, he was a hugely significant figure as one of the first black players to overcome widespread racist abuse to make their mark and win five caps for England.

Even after his retirement, Regis continued to help others as a mentor to a new generation of players, including Gareth Bale.

Today, the name lives on through the Cyrille Regis Legacy Trust, including the Strike a Change program for teens in need of extra support.

Next month, Cyrille’s widow Julia, president of the charity, will take Cyrille’s sister Denise and their friend Annette Taggart to Machu Picchu to raise money by walking 26 miles to an altitude of 4,500 meters.

It’s a fitting tribute to a London electrician whose life changed forever when West Brom paid non-league Hayes £5,000 in 1977 and he became King of the Midlands for the rest of his career.

“Cyrille kept his accent but considered the West Midlands his home,” Julia recalls with a smile.

Julia became a widow in 2018 and hopes to keep Cyrille’s legacy alive through her fundraising

He used a lot of rhyming jargon and had his own sayings, ‘Do you fancy some shampoo’ for champagne, but in every other aspect he was completely assimilated.

“His first landlady, Mrs. Groce, was like a second mother. We invited her as a surprise guest when Cyrille’s autobiography was launched in 2010. I remember he got very emotional and there were a few tears.’

Regis became a household name across the country after Albion defeated Manchester United 5-3 at Old Trafford in 1978, when he and fellow black players Laurie Cunningham and Brendan Batson were collectively known as the Three Degrees.

Cyrille is photographed outside Buckingham Palace with sister Nilla (l) and wife Julia (r)

He spent seven years at Albion, regarded as one of the club’s best players, and then another seven years at Coventry, where he was part of the only Sky Blues team in history to win a major trophy. He also represented Wolves and Aston Villa.

As a player, he was fast and powerful and possessed a fierce will to win. Off the pitch, he was the archetypal gentle giant, converting to Christianity in 1989 after the death in a traffic accident of his close friend, Cunningham.

Julia, who married Cyrille in 2006, said that he has always loved sports. “After football, he would play golf and he would be very competitive. But when the match was over, he never wore any fear in the bar,” she explains. “His football friends say he was always like that – he was able to pigeonhole things.

“We played a lot of golf, with and against each other. We would have competitions on vacation, friends would text us ‘Who wins?!’

“He was very good at digging deep, his motto was ‘it’s not over, until it’s over’, but whatever the end result was, he was graceful. He had a handicap of 12, he hit long but not always straight. If we were playing mixed leagues, I’d ask him, ‘Don’t leave me in the trees!’

West Brom has always been at the heart of Regis and his quotes are scattered throughout The Hawthorns. But he also stayed close to the ’87 Coventry team, which would hold reunions at least once a year.

“The whole team would meet,” says Julia. Dave Phillips, Micky Gynn, Nick Pickering, Oggy (Steve Ogrizovic) the manager John Sillett. Benno (Dave Bennett) was like Cyrille’s little brother.

Going to an Albion match with Cyrille was always interesting. We had a plan where and when we would meet because he was harassed as soon as he entered the stadium. The fans loved him. After he died, everyone had stories about him to meet.

‘He was recognized everywhere, once in the middle of a supermarket in Auckland when we were visiting his niece in New Zealand!’

Regis was one of the country’s formative black players who was admired across the country for the way he overcame widespread racial abuse

At his peak, Regis had to deal with entire stadiums chanting the n-word at him. “He said he was angry, but his way of dealing with the emotion was to channel it into his performance,” Julia said. “I’m not sure I could have done the same, but it was his way and he eventually won the war because people loved him.

He would have been speechless at the reaction when he died. It was really something else.’

Julia was determined that Cyrille’s influence would continue after his death from a heart attack. 2018. The Strike a Change campaign is supported by the four West Midlands clubs he played for; plus Walsall and Birmingham.

72 teenagers with their own difficulties are invited to the 12-month program that works on character, self-confidence, resilience, integrity, learning, leadership and endurance. Mentors come to talk to them and there are group visits to the football clubs.

The scheme supports boys and girls of all races. Stuart Lawrence, brother of murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence, was the keynote speaker at the latest graduation in July.

“It’s very emotional to see these young people, who wouldn’t have known Cyrille as a player, learn what he stood for and get the help they need,” says Julia. “These are children who can be disconnected from society in some way, but eventually learn life skills that will help them grow as people while making new friends.

Julia is now waiting for her own test at Machu Picchu and preparing in a way that her husband would have approved.

“There’s excitement — and a few nerves about the altitude,” she admits. “I’ve done treadmill work on a steep incline, step machines, backpacking treks, PT sessions, a few rounds at the Edgbaston golf club I’m a member of. Hopefully I’m prepared!

“I think Cyrille would be proud of what we’re doing. It’s about helping young people. I’m not sure he would have taken up this challenge though – he didn’t like heights!

Stuart Lawrence, Stephen’s brother who was killed in a racist attack in South East London in 1993, was a keynote speaker at one of the foundation’s events

“Cyrille was a natural mentor. He felt comfortable encouraging people. After coaching at West Brom, he joined the Stellar sports agency and enjoyed talking to their young players, Gareth Bale was someone he got to know.

“He saw the money in football as competitive, just like any other company. He was more concerned about trying to help players succeed and deal with control. He didn’t want them to take every post on social media to heart. He would have supported someone like Marcus Rashford for something he believed in.

“Cyrille was a wonderful man who really tried to live out his faith. I think that’s why there will always be this great love for him.’

To support Julia Regis’ journey to Machu Picchu, visit www.justgiving.com/inmemoryofcyrille