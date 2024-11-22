Cynthia Erivo reveals the ‘psychological tricks’ she used with Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked

Cynthia Erivo has revealed she used “psychological tricks” when working with Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked.

The pair play Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South respectively, in the film adaptation of the hit book and Broadway musical.

Speaking about the filming process on The Graham Norton Show, airing Friday night, Cynthia detailed the struggles she and Ariana faced.

Talking about singing live while doing incredible high-wire stunts, he says: “It required a lot of training.

‘Normally when you sing a big song the floor holds you to the ground, but with a harness and a corset you have to find where your breathing should be. Many physical and psychological tricks were necessary.

Of her instant bond with Ariana, the Good hitmaker added: ‘We only got together when we knew we were doing it. The first time we sang we realized that our voices work really well together.’

Cynthia concluded: ‘It’s been three years preparing it, so now I can talk about it. “I’m very, very happy that it came out.”

She made her comments after Wicked fans were shocked by the initial casting for her role as Elphaba.

This week, it was revealed that when British filmmaker Stephen Daldry was going to direct the show, he had big plans to cast Lady Gaga as Elphaba and Shawn Mendes as Fiyero.

The Born This Way singer even met with the production team several times to discuss her interpretation of the character.

‘They had meetings, both of them, about the character and who she would be. (Gaga) was essentially cast in her version, and then it fell through,” a source revealed to Page Six.

But Stephen’s vision never came to fruition: he abandoned the project in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts.

Jon M. Chu then took over as director and reinvented the cast, eventually bringing in Cynthia as Elphaba, Ariana as Glinda the Good Witch, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

The cast proved perfect for their roles, as DailyMail’s Brian Viner puts it: “Chu and the writers have a blast and are superbly served by the cast – Erivo and Grande are perfect and absolutely sensational.”

He added: “{Michelle) Yeoh, Bailey and Jeff Goldblum as Wizard offer splendid support.”

Cynthia appeared on the show with Nicole Kidman, James Norton, Chris McCausland, Benson Boone and host Graham Norton.

Cynthia recently opened up about the “tough” and “vulnerable” conversations she and Ariana shared before working together on Wicked.

“I have gained a sister,” he said in Women in Hollywood 2024 by Elle briefcase. ‘At this point we talk almost every day. “We were both blown away by how connected we were right away.”

‘I remember the first day we met. It was at (director) Jon M. Chu’s house, and Stephen Schwartz (who wrote the music and lyrics for Wicked for both the OG Broadway musical and the movie) had finished.

‘He played some songs for us and we sang together for the first time. It worked. It was one of the most rewarding things to know that there was someone so open and available, because she was, and that meant I could be too.

“We also had a beautiful relationship off screen.”

Wicked is now in theaters.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.