Cyclist stabbed repeatedly after crashing into a car is rushed to hospital as police launch manhunt

Police have launched a manhunt after a bicyclist was repeatedly stabbed after he collided with a car.

The 27-year-old cyclist was rushed to hospital yesterday after being assaulted and stabbed several times after the crash that took place around 9.30pm in Podsmead, Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police are seeking information about the incident.

A spokesperson said: ‘We received several calls to report that a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a car on Shakespeare Avenue.

The occupants of a nearby second vehicle then attacked the cyclist with weapons.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered multiple stab wounds and was helped by bystanders.

“Paramici were present and he was then taken to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

“Agents were present and those involved had fled.

“It is believed that the vehicles involved were a dark 4×4 and a light-colored sedan.”

Detective Inspector Paula Hannaford said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation and at this point we believe this was probably not a random attack on a stranger.

“We are in the process of determining what happened and the reasons for this.

“The investigation is ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who has not yet contacted police and may have information that could help.

“I am especially curious about people who saw the vehicles involved before or after the attack and who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Anyone who has information, however small they consider it, is urged to come forward.”