Cyclist Matt Walls pictured bloodied but smiling in hospital as he’s ‘pretty banged up’ after crash

This is the first photo of the bloodied English rider Matt Walls, after avoiding astonishingly serious injury after his horror crash on Sunday.

The Olympic champion, 24, and his bike flew over the hurdles and into the crowd during qualifying for the scratch race, but he was released from the hospital that night with only stitches to his cut forehead.

Walls’ parents were not at the London velodrome at the time of the incident, while his mother Lorraine was still at her hotel and his father Larry was watching at home near Oldham.

English cyclist Matt Walls had to be treated in hospital after his horror crash on Sunday

Walls landed in the crowd on the final lap of the men’s 15km race on Sunday

“I was watching the Games live on TV and Lorraine ran from hotel to track after hearing about the crash,” Larry told Sportsmail.

“It was a terrible time, but after 45 minutes we heard that Matt was conscious and Lorraine arrived at the velodrome and we were all able to relax.

“Lorraine and Matt’s girlfriend, Fleur, visited him at the hospital and he was in good shape and was checked out back to the hotel in the evening.”

Walls – whose sister Rachael gave birth to her second child Emily on Friday – tweeted Sunday: “I somehow got away with no serious injuries, just a few stitches and pretty beat up

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion went into the crowd by dodging riders in a fall below

There were kids in the front row where Wells went flying over the guardrail in Sunday’s shocking crash