Cyclist, 21, who was ‘murdered’ after being chased by four men in car named locally as Kyron Lesner

This is the first image of a cyclist ‘stabbed’ to death by four men who chased and attacked him after a collision with their car.

The 21-year-old victim of Sunday’s ‘shocking’ attack in Slough, Berkshire, has today been named locally as Kyron Lesner.

It happens as the police today launched a murder investigation following the fatal attack on Sunday evening in Cippenham – a leafy suburb of the city.

Detectives say the incident took place after a collision between a car – believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf – and a man on a bicycle.

After the collision, four men got out of the car and launched a fatal attack on the cyclist, leaving him dead before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Paramedics were called and tried to save the life of the cyclist, who suffered serious injuries in the attack. However, the police say he died at the scene.

Floral tributes have today appeared at the scene of the attack, described by one person as a “sting”, with pictures of Kyron accompanied by messages of condolence.

Several friends brought bottles of brandy, which were poured into plastic cups and passed around. Four of the group raised a toast to their friend, leaving the half-empty bottle behind.

A friend told MailOnline: ‘I’ve known Kyron for years. He was too young to die. He didn’t deserve to die.’

Meanwhile, tributes have also poured in on social media for Kyron, who is believed to have lived locally and attended a local school. In an online tribute, a friend described him as ‘the kindest and most genuine person ever’.

Today officers from Thames Valley Police described the incident as ‘shocking’ and announced they are launching a murder investigation.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, from Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: ‘This is a tragic and shocking incident which has resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

“Details at this very early stage are limited, including descriptions of the perpetrators.

‘It is therefore incredibly important that we hear from anyone who witnessed part of this incident.

‘If you saw the offense itself, or if you saw a black VW Golf driving in the area before or after the incident, please contact us.’

Police say the incident took place at around 8.50pm on Tuesday. Officers received a report that a man had been seriously injured in Waterman Court, Cippenham.

Officers attended the scene where it was determined that a 21-year-old man had been involved in a collision on his bike with a car in Earls Lane.

Police say after the collision, approximately four men exited the Gulf and chased the man into Waterman Court, where he was fatally attacked. The men then left the scene in the black VW Golf.

Officers say the vehicle may very well have damage as a result of the collision.

They are also ‘particularly interested’ in hearing from anyone who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that might be relevant.

Detective Inspector Howard added: ‘Our officers are at the scene and will remain so as our investigation continues.

‘I understand that a serious incident such as this can cause a lot of concern in the community, but a detailed and thorough investigation is ongoing and at this stage there is no indication that there is any major risk to the public.

‘If any members of the community have concerns please speak to one of our officers on site.

‘If you have any information that you think could help us, please call 101 quoting reference number 20221002-1905.’

In the car park of a neighboring block of flats, yellow police markings had been placed by forensic teams investigating the murder.

A police cordon closed off a block of flats where the markers had been placed in a car park.

A local shop owner said: ‘People have been talking about this but I didn’t know the person who died.

‘It’s terrible. You don’t expect that kind of thing around here. There’s nothing but homes and it’s usually so quiet.’

Today friends gathered at the scene of the attack, yards from Cippenham Community Center and a local convenience store, to pay tribute to Kyron.

Several young women brought flowers to lie with the more than a dozen that had been left on the corner of Waterman’s Court in Chippenham.

They were in tears as they left the scene and refused to comment. Several poignant messages had been attached to cards left with the flowers.

One said: ‘Mum and I will never forget you Kyron. You were the best.’ Another read: ‘You were taken from us too young. RIP Kyron.’

Others took to social media to pay their respects. A friend wrote on Facebook: ‘RIP to the kindest and most genuine soul/person ever.

‘We had some funny moments. You were taken too young. We all miss you and think of you. Rest easy.’

Another wrote: ‘RIP to this little legend. What a good soul he had too. Rest in peace Kyron bro.’

The cyclist’s death comes on the same weekend that two bodies were discovered in the same park in Slough.

Detectives from the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Team were called to Baylis Park in Slough on Saturday after the body of a 65-year-old man was discovered.

His death is being treated as ‘unexplained but not suspicious’.

On Sunday, a second body, that of a man in his 40s, was found just meters from where the first body was discovered.

Police are not yet sure if the two deaths are related, and it is not currently believed that the incidents are related to the cyclist’s death.

Speaking after the discovery of the second body, Detective Inspector Howard said: ‘We are working to find out what links the deaths of these two men. It may be that the deaths, although tragic, are not considered suspicious.

‘However, the fact that two bodies have been found close to each other in such a short space of time means we need to establish the exact circumstances.

“Whilst these incidents will no doubt cause concern for people in and around Slough, I would like to reassure people that we are undertaking a full and thorough investigation.

‘I would like to reiterate that these deaths are currently being treated as sudden and unexplained.

“There is a lot of work to be done to find out exactly what happened and whether there is any connection between these deaths at all. If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact the officers on site.’