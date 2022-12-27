Cybersquatting reached a new high this year

Cybersquatting, a method of tricking victims into visiting malicious websites, will hit an all-time high in 2022, new reports show.

Data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), analyzed by Atlas VPN, found 5,616 cybersquatting disputes filed with the organization this year, an increase of nearly 10% from 2021.

Cybersquatting is a method where scammers try to use typos (or recklessness) to get people to visit their malicious websites. There are several forms of cybersquatting, including typosquatting, combosquatting, and others.

Typosquatting variants

Typosquatting, perhaps the most popular method, allows attackers to register domain names that appear to be identical to those of legitimate companies. So for example Amazon could be Anazon, Amazom, while Netflix could be NetfIix (there is a capital i instead of the letter L).

Combosquatting is also a popular technique and involves combining the domain name with an additional word such as ‘payment’, ‘support’ or something similar. So, for example, Amazon could be amazon-support.com, while Netflix could be netflix-payment.com.

With cybersquatting, cybercriminals are counting on two things: either people mistype the address themselves, or the crooks share the link via email or social channels, hoping no one notices the typo or the obvious fake domain name. The malicious websites are designed to look identical to their legitimate counterparts and are built to do so steal identity and login details.

The number of complaints about cybersquatting has steadily increased over the years, Atlas VPN further claims. Compared to the year 2000, there is a 202% increase in cybersquatting disputes. The total number of complaints exceeded 61,000 during that period.

One of the larger and more recent campaigns involved an unknown threat actor establishing more than 200 malicious domains and posing as more than two dozen global brands to distribute all kinds of malware for both Android and Windows operating systems. Some of the brands mimicked in the attack included PayPal, SnapChat, TikTok, and others.