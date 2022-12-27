Cybersquatting reached a new high this year

Cybersquatting, a method of tricking victims into visiting malicious websites, will hit an all-time high in 2022, new reports show.

Data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), analyzed by Atlas VPN, found 5,616 cybersquatting disputes filed with the organization this year, an increase of nearly 10% from 2021.

