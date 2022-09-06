Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more

CD Project Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 gets a new achievement mode for Xbox Series S, and official tool for installing and creating modsand a big improvement of outfits via the 1.6 edge runners updatewhich was announced together with the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it looks like most of the game’s future updates will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The update is available to download today for all platforms (although the modding tools are limited to PC), including the latest generation consoles. On the Xbox Series X, it’s a 39.6GB download.

The new wardrobe feature – which some players will know as a “transmog” system – allows you to change your outfit without changing your armor or other stats. This can help prevent a common problem with RPGs, where the player is forced to choose between an outfit that looks cool and an outfit with better stats. (And I certainly welcome it as someone who almost always chooses the former.) You can also preview garments when purchasing them from a retailer.

The patch also adds cross-platform saves for users who are logged in. This means you can load your Steam Deck save file from your PS5 and pick up where you left off. (although there are) a few caveats if you live in a place where some of the game’s content has been censoredsuch as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Japan).

For PC players, CD Projekt Red brings a tool called REDmod along with the update. While the game has been supporting mods for over a year now, the company says the official tool will help people manage, install and create mods. According to the REDmod siteyou can add your own sounds, animations and scripts to the game.

The update also includes a number of smaller additions. The Xbox Series S gets the performance mode setting from the Series X, with the game aiming for 60fps while keeping the resolution somewhere between 800p and 1080p. Some of the content added in the 1.6 patch, including “new equipment and new features for the photo mode”, will align with the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edge Runners anime premiering next week on Netflix.

For people who are fans of CD Projekt’s other great franchise, The Witcher, there is now an in-game arcade cabinet that allows you to play a game with Geralt’s horse. It’s very similar to Google Chrome’s dinosaur game, where you endlessly run, jump, and bend to dodge obstacles, and the company releases it as a separate app for android and iOS.

For more details on the new weapons and appearances added to Cyberpunk 2077you can check out The stream of CD Projekt Red above. The stream also includes a wonderful demonstration of how to add a cat to the game’s photo mode.

Update Sept 6, 4:31 PM ET: Clarified that the wardrobe feature adds transmogrification to the game.