Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia saves can be carried over to PC, but you’ll have to use Takeout

Cyberpunk 2077 players who have played the game on Stadia can transfer their saved files to the PC before Google’s cloud gaming service shuts down, but it’s a bit complicated. To get the files, you need to use Google Takeout, which allows you to download your data from Google services and transfer it to your PC manually.

CD Projekt Red has a newly updated support document in detail how it works. Although there are a few steps involved, you should do this as soon as possible if you want to transfer your progress. Once Stadia closes for good on January 18, 2023, you won’t be able to get that save back, confirms Radek Grabowski, CD Projekt Red’s global PR director. The edgemeaning your progress will be lost forever.

A bonus to bringing your save files to the PC is that you can use them with Cyberpunk 2077s cross-progression feature, which means you can technically transfer your Stadia save files to the console as well. Of course, this requires you to own multiple copies of the game, but if you really wish you could play your Stadia character on PS5, with a little work that could become a reality.