Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC is only next-gen in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 gets its first DLC. CD Projekt Red has announced Phantom Libertyan adventure set in a new neighborhood in the sprawling Night City.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much – just that your protagonist, V, takes an oath of allegiance to serve the new United States of America. Johnny Silverhand returns as the ghost in your head warning you that cursing yourself on the new United States is a “bad idea.” But how bad can it be when you can explore a mysterious part of the city and get some awesome new weapons like a totally cool electric whip?

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red informed us that new DLC would be coming, but not until 2023. In the meantime, fans can Cyberpunk 2077 itching with a new spin-off anime that debuts on Netflix on September 13. To celebrate the launch of the show, CD Projekt Red is also launching a edge runners-theme update for the game, including a new tool called REDmod that is meant to make modding Cyberpunk 2077 an easier experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is a next-gen-only DLC coming to Playstation 5, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Stadia.