Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Mod Finally Adds a Big Missing Features

Although there is no shortage of Cyberpunk 2077 mods out there, many of that game’s early mods were meant to address the many issues of the base experience. That Cyberpunk 2077 is (mostly) fixed, but modders allow themselves to get a little more creative. In fact, one of Cyberpunk 2077The best mods allow you to recreate one of Netflix’s coolest features edge runners anime series: the ability to succumb to cyberpsychosis.

For those who don’t know, cyberpsychosis is a type of mental illness caused by the cybernetic augmentations found all over the world. cyberpunk universe. The nature of the disease is quite complicated, but the basic idea is that one can gradually lose their mind (and humanity) by installing too many augmentations. The rate at which that disease takes over can vary based on the individual’s mental state and the nature of the augmentations themselves, but the end result is usually the same: the victim gradually begins to “forget” their humanity. Some simply forget how to survive at that point, while others turn their sudden lack of moral boundaries into an excuse to rampage and commit crime. As for that last part, you have to remember that the victim of Cyberpsychosis is now geared up with high-tech augmentations on the teeth. They are quite dangerous to say the least.

Anyone who watched Netflix Cyberpunk: Edge Runners anime series will certainly be able to tell you how deeply one can succumb to the effects of cyberpsychosis. Without delving too deeply into spoilers, we see a main character on that show demonstrate just how bad Cyberpsychosis can be for both the victim and those unlucky enough to stand in their way. In that particular case, the victim’s belief that they were immune to (or better than) the effects of the disease made their condition much worse.

Naturally, edge runners did not invent the concept of cyberpsychosis. versions of the cyberpunk tabletop RPG requires players to consider the consequences of cyberpsychosis at all times, which is a big part of why Cyberpunk 2077 players were disappointed to learn that the base game didn’t include a similar feature. Consequential augmentations can result in hilariously broken character building, but consistent augmentations weaken the twisted morality at the heart of the game. cyberpunk experience.