Cyberbullies using TikTok sites to spread vile rumours about their classmates’ sex lives

Vicious cyberbullies use social media to bombard their classmates with vicious rumors about their sex lives, while urging others to vote for the “most” kids in school.

Teens from various schools in Victoria participate in “rumor pages” that ask members to share private information about their fellow students.

Posts on the TikTok and Instagram pages contain unfounded rumors about alleged OnlyFan accounts, pregnancies, cheating scandals and even teachers.

Younger pupils are also taking part, with pupils from Geelong East Primary School being asked to vote on who they believe were the ‘most’ children of their year.

Vicious cyberbullies take to social media to attack their classmates with vicious rumors about their sex lives and to vote for the ‘cringiest’ kids in school (stock image)

Younger students are also taking part, with students from Geelong East Primary School (pictured) being asked to vote for who they thought were the ‘cringiest’ in their year

Gossip pages started by students at Rosehill Secondary College have gone even further, revealing who’s “big ass” and who’s “really hot.”

Students at Orbost Secondary College, a coeducational school in East Gippsland, use social media sites to share “secrets” about students’ sexual activities.

A mother with two children at one of the involved colleges said enough is enough.

What is cyberbullying? Cyberbullying is bullying and harassment using digital technologies such as telephones, email and social media. This includes trolling, stalking, grooming or any form of online abuse. Cyberbullying is on the rise and more cases are being reported by children and by extremely concerned parents.

“The bullying has been going on for far too long and the school needs to be more aware of this issue,” she told the Herald Sun.

“There are so many students who are already being targeted at school for no reason, but to come home and interact with it on social media is just terrible.”

A TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement that the platform’s top priority is to “maintain a safe and positive environment for our community.”

“There is no place on our platform for hate, harassment or intimidation, or any hateful conduct directed at individuals,” the statement said.

“Our Community Guidelines clearly state that we will not tolerate this type of behavior and will proactively remove content that violates Community Guidelines.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education said schools are taking strong action against bullying, punishing perpetrators and supporting affected students.

“Social media providers play a critical role in preventing the publication of content that promotes bullying – and we will continue to raise this issue directly with the platforms,” the spokesperson said.

Victorian state schools are encouraged to follow the directions of the department’s ‘Bully Stoppers’ initiative, which defines cyberbullying as ‘bullying using digital technologies, including cell phones, email and social media tools’.

Students are told that cyberbullying involves creating “hate pages” or “social exclusion campaigns” on social networking sites.

Greater Shepperton Secondary College students (pictured) have spread rumors on social media sites about their classmates’ alleged OnlyFans accounts and other ‘secrets’

A TikTok spokeswoman said: TikTok’s top priority is to maintain a safe and positive environment for our community’

Victims of cyberbullying are advised to keep abusive posts and accept that their online attackers are “cowards” hiding behind a screen.

Some cyberbullies are ‘trolling’ or playing ‘the tricking game,’ the advice is.

“A provocative comment is made and those who react with irritation are encouraged to confront those who react assertively.”

It comes at a time when a global study has found that cyberbullying has a greater impact on young teenage victims than “traditional” personal bullying.

Researchers from the US and Israel analyzed data collected between July 2018 and January 2021 from more than 10,000 US children ages 10 to 13 for the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study.

Victims of cyberbullying are advised to keep abusive posts and accept that their online attackers are ‘cowards’ hiding behind a screen (stock image)

They found that victims of online bullying in early adolescence are more likely to report suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts than those who have experienced offline bullying.

The suicide rate among children is steadily increasing and in 2018 it became the second leading cause of death of people between the ages of 10 and 24 in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While the factors contributing to the worrying trend are not fully understood, the increase in cyberbullying is believed to be one factor.

Of the children who participated in the survey, 7.6 percent said they had had suicidal thoughts or actions, 8.9 percent said they had been targeted by cyberbullying, and 0.9 percent said they had bullied others.

If you or someone you know needs confidential 24-hour support in Australia, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.