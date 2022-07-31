CWG 2022 – Plenty of ‘fire in the belly’ for Sophie Devine, brushes aside ‘swansong’ idea

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine believe they still have a big role to play in overseeing a period of “vast change” for New Zealand as they build for the future, stressing that there is still plenty of “fire in the belly” and that the Commonwealth Games have not signed up as their swan song.

It’s not often that a major tournament represents a new beginning, rather than the end of a cycle, but with Birmingham 2022 coming less than five months after the ODI World Cup, teams have taken a fresh look as the focus shifts to next year’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

New Zealand may have embodied that even more than most. A shock contract for Amy Satterthwaite led to her international retirement, while her wife, Lea Tahuhu, was also left out. Their XI for their Commonwealth Games opener against South Africa featured three debutants – Izzy Gaze, an 18-year-old wicketkeeper who took on the gloves of retired Katey Martin, 20-year-old off-spinner Eden Carson and 18-year-old left-arm spinner Frank Jonas.

But it was the veteran heads who saw New Zealand go to victory. Bates beat an unbeaten 91 at the top of the rankings, her first T20I half-century since 2019, while Devine put on an all-round show, scoring 48 with the bat before taking 3 for 37 to become the first New Zealand woman to hold the bat. reached 100 T20I wickets. Devine laughed off suggestions, the end is near for her international career with a deadpan response.

“You mean I should stop? I’m just kidding,” she said after the game. “I wanted to go to the World Cup at home earlier this year, and I would rate it again.” [after]but I certainly still have a lot of fire in my belly.

“And especially now that there are some younger girls around, I feel I have a role to play in helping them through and helping us transition into this next phase for New Zealand women’s cricket.”

Devine’s T20I experience dates all the way back to 2006 when she debuted as a 17-year-old in what was the White Ferns’ second game in the format. Now 32 and captain of the side, she is proud to oversee the integration of a new generation of teenagers into the lineup.

“They definitely make me feel my age, which they remind me of on a daily basis, but it was just a lot of fun,” Devine said of the debutants. “I think the way they got into the group, they fit the group so well. I think it’s a credit to the environment we’ve created within the White Ferns that players like that can come in, it doesn’t matter whether they’ are young or old and they can feel comfortable and perform well.”

Suzie Bates released some innovative shots over the course of her 91 not out•Getty Images

Bates echoed her captaincy’s sentiments, adding that playing with players like Amelia Kerr inspires the older players to stay at the top of the game.

“We love coming together in the nets and in the middle,” Bates said of her relationship with Kerr. “And look, she inspires me to become a better player. She’s world-class, and it’s just so great to have someone as good as her in the group. We know each other’s games and we talked about what shots we wanted She is a big dreamer and tells in training how we are going to be on stage together.”

In addition to the young players who kept them on their toes, Satterthwaite and Tahuhu’s surprising omissions from the central contract list caused “some shockwaves throughout the team,” according to Bates, who is more pragmatic about how long she has left in the league. team.

“For me personally, I’ve just come to appreciate the game more and also think about what I’m going to do after the game because you never know when it’s your time. I’ve always loved sports and until someone probably taps me on the shoulder and tells me it’s my time I will keep coming as you are long retired But hey it certainly made me well aware of my role in this group now as a senior player and also made me stay pitch in.”

For most cricketers at the Games, being part of a multi-sport event is their first experience. Devine likened it to “being an only child for so long, and then you realize you’ve got an adopted brother and sister or half-sister or whatever, and you need to step into the spotlight a little bit more.”

But for Bates, this isn’t her first rodeo – she was part of New Zealand’s ‘Tall Ferns’ basketball team that competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She reflected on how she’s grown up since then, approaching the Games with a much cooler head than she did as a teenager.

“I just remember seeing all the athletes from all over the world and just being really impressed with the stars. I wanted to keep an eye on the US basketball team and also tried to take some pictures of people like Roger Federer. Now I’m I was a little bit older, played a little bit cooler, and it’s just about making sure this team enjoys those parts of it, but then making sure we perform on the pitch, that’s what we’re here to do. “

“It would be huge not only for women’s cricket, but also for men’s cricket” Suzie Bates on the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics

Basketball 3×3 makes its debut at the Games alongside the women’s T20, and Bates hopes to use her former player status to ensure she gets a ticket to try it out during her downtime.

“I think we have three tickets tonight, the team plays near us in the city. So I think it would only be fair if I got one of those tickets.”

And as a former Olympian, Bates naturally has high hopes for cricket’s future inclusion in the Olympics and the impact it could have on the game’s global growth.

“It would be huge, not just for women’s cricket, but also for men’s cricket. If we can reach that global audience, the game will only grow further and further.

“You see competitions popping up all over the world and in places that you might never have thought would happen and especially for the women’s game, the richer we can get and the more bums we get on seats, the more people appreciate watching the sport.” , it’s only going to get better. So this is a different vehicle for us, and we’re inspired to make sure we do it right.”

With the 2028 Games focused on a possible return of cricket to the Olympics, it may be a step too far for Bates and Devine. But as a mentor, Bates is energized by their youth and excited about the future opportunities ahead of them to play the women’s game in front of an ever-growing audience.

“I really do feel young again when you have those baby-faced kids running around,” Bates said. “Today’s debuts, just the smiles on their faces, and to make that their debut, that atmosphere, it probably took us ten years to have such an audience when I was playing. So it’s just brilliant. And yes, I just can’t wait to be with the group and help those players and get them ready for future success.”