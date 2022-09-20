CVS Health and Walmart reach $147 MILLION opioid settlement with West Virginia

CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay $147.5 million to settle West Virginia’s claims over their alleged role in the state’s opioid crisis, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday.

West Virginia was ready to file a lawsuit against those two companies and Walgreens Boots Alliance on September 26.

The state had accused the pharmacy chains of fueling the deadly opioid epidemic through their allegedly lax oversight of prescription pills sold in the state.

“These settlements will not bring back the lives lost to the opioid epidemic, but hopefully these and other settlements will provide significant assistance to those most affected by this crisis in our state,” Morrisey said.

Walgreens has not yet reached a settlement and a trial has been moved to June 2023.

“We believe we have a very strong case against Walgreens,” Morrisey said at a news conference. ‘We are going to work very vigorously on that.’

The state has been particularly hard hit by the epidemic, with a per capita death rate more than three times the national average in 2020, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

The West Virginia lawsuit further alleged that the oversupply of opioids by the pharmacies has resulted in “significant losses from their past and ongoing medical treatment costs, including for minors addicted to opioids, rehabilitation costs, naloxone costs, medical examination costs.” [and] self-financed state insurance costs.’

The money from the settlement will be used to address the opioid crisis in West Virginia.

Opioids were responsible for more than 68,000 deaths, according to the CDC. Prescription opioids are generally used for pain after injury or surgery.

The number of subscribed opioids has increased dramatically in recent years. According to the CDC, more than 191 million Americans were prescribed opioids in 2017. Alabama ranked highest for the most widely distributed opioid prescriptions.

West Virginia claimed the title of the state with the most opioid deaths in 2020 with 1,138 reported. The district of Colombia fell short with 410 deaths.

Men were also more likely to die from a drug overdose than women. West Virginia reported 978 male deaths and 370 female deaths.

The age group between 35 and 44 ranked the most deaths in the state. Those between 35 and 44 made up for 393 cases, and those between 25 and 34 made up for 321 cases in 2020.

Opioid overdoses have increased significantly in the United States since 1999

More than 564,000 people have died from opioids since 1999, according to the CDC

In 2020, 87.7 percent of deaths in West Virginia involved opioids

Similarly, a federal judge in Cleveland has ordered CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to pay damages to two Ohio counties for their opioid distribution, a week after a judge in San Francisco ruled that Walgreens could be held responsible for the city’s crisis.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster awarded $650 million in damages in August for the way the national pharmacy chains distributed opioids to their communities.

Judge Polster said in his ruling the money will be used to fight the opioid crisis in Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland. County attorneys estimate the total price tag at $3.3 billion for the damage done.

Walmart and Walgreens claimed there were legal misstatements in the case, while CVS said it disagreed with the decision.

The lawsuit was part of a broader constellation of about 3,000 federal opioid lawsuits that were consolidated under Polster’s oversight. Others advance in state courts.

The award comes after a federal judge ruled last week that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San Francisco’s opioid crisis by providing too many addictive drugs for years without proper supervision.