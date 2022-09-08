Cute moment Prince Louis refuses to take his father’s hand on his first day of school

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Young Prince Louis was adamant that he didn’t want to be seen holding his father’s hand as he was dropped off for his first day of school.

The four-year-old strolled into the grounds of Lambrook School, near Ascot, between his parents, but held only his mother’s hand.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to an ‘afternoon settlement’ at Berkshire’s private coeducational school.

Kate Middleton smiled and held the hands of both her sons, who wore matching uniforms.

While Prince William holds Princess Charlotte’s hand to his left, and with his other hand vies for the attention of his youngest.

Louis, who is now old enough to go to school, seemingly thinks he is too old to be seen holding hands with his father.

Young Prince Louis was seen rejecting his father’s attempts to hold his hand on his first day of school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, today dropped off their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the same new school after moving their family to Windsor for the next important phase of their lives.

It was Prince Louis’ first day at school, but he didn’t want to be seen holding his father’s hand

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, held her son’s hands while the Duke of Cambridge held Princess Charlotte’s

The Duke of Cambridge extends his right hand as he tries to get the youngster’s attention, but little Louis stays close to his mother.

After holding out for a few moments, Prince William admits defeat and gently strokes his son’s head – which Louis then shakes off.

As the family gets closer to the school, the young prince shows no signs of nervousness and breaks out a big smile for the cameras.

When the family arrived at the school building, they were greeted by Principal Jonathan Perry.

“Welcome to Lambrook,” Mr. Perry said to the children. ‘It’s nice to have you with us. We are really looking forward to the coming year.’

He shook hands with them in turn and asked, “Are you excited?” with all three chorus ‘Yes’.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry as they arrived in the afternoon to settle down at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire

Mr Perry’s wife Jenny, who works on the pastoral team, waited in the doorway and greeted them with ‘Welcome back to Lambrook’, while William quipped, ‘With the whole gang’.

The Duke and Duchess could be heard talking to the children and laughing, in the final moments of preparation.

The children’s first full day is on Thursday, at the official start of the school year.

The Cambridges are said to have attended the exclusive prep school a number of times before selecting it, and greeted Mr and Mrs Perry warmly, with Kate remarking, “Nice to see you, Mr Perry.”

William and Kate went in with the kids for a drink before George, Charlotte and Louis went to their new class to meet their teachers and other students.

The couple were known to have set their hearts on Lambrook extracurricular school, with its 52 acres of land, where the couple will cost a total of more than £50,000 a year for their three children.