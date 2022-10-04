Customers are scoring a free beauty bag with purchases over $60 in Chemist Warehouse

<!–

Savvy shoppers get a free beauty bag with purchases over $60 on select products at Australian drugstore Chemist Warehouse.

The bag contains an assortment of more than 35 branded products, including Garnier face masks, Aveeno moisturizer and La Roche-Posay serum.

The contents of each beauty bag may vary from store to store, the offer is valid while stocks last and it is only in store.

Shoppers shared the offer on the popular Facebook group ‘Markdown Addicts Australia’ and praised the ‘thrifty’ offer in the comments.

The deal applies to purchases over $60 on facial skin care, hair care and cosmetics purchased in the same transaction.

Other packages have included Evian facial mist, La Roche-Posay serum, Garnier and L’Oreal face masks, Nexcare acne patches, Bioderma and Avene moisturisers, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, bondi sands tan, Cera Ve samples, a comb and emery boards.

“Bags sold out within two days at the store near me,” said one woman.

‘Many stores have none left. Have to call around, said another.

“The number in each store was different and the store near me only got six bags,” another woman added.

Shoppers have described the stores as ‘not advertising the gift’ and customers may have to ask an employee.

Many shoppers have already received the bag and are thrilled.

“I spent over $100 and lady just gave me one at Oxenford, I was so happy with it,” said one woman.