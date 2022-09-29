Customers run for their lives after sparklers on cake set roof decorations on fire in shisha bar

This is the shocking moment a huge flame engulfs a packed shisha bar after sparklers on a cake set roof decorations on fire.

Terrified customers can be seen racing to escape the bar on Wilmslow Road in Rusholme, Manchester, on May 27.

The CCTV footage shows the decorations on fire, causing flames to flash across the ceiling as revelers struggle to get out.

A number of people were taken to hospital with suspected burns, although no one was seriously injured.

Terrified customers can be seen racing to flee the bar on Wilmslow Road in Rusholme on May 27

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) released the dramatic video footage in a bid to prevent similar incidents in hospitality venues

The CCTV footage shows the decorations on fire, causing flames to flash across the ceiling as revelers struggle to get out

It followed a similar incident at Bar 186 in Manchester city center on New Year’s Eve 2021, when a fire broke out after indoor fireworks lit up decorations in the bar.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) released the dramatic video footage in a bid to prevent similar incidents in hospitality venues.

The footage is being shared ahead of the busy Halloween, World Cup and Christmas party season to show how quickly fires can spread.

Brand bosses said they wanted to encourage business owners and managers to attend online workshops for the hospitality sector.

A number of people were taken to hospital with suspected burns, although no one was seriously injured

Leon Parkes of GMFRS said: “Hospitality venues have a responsibility to keep their customers and staff safe.

‘We want to help businesses understand their legal responsibilities and take steps to protect their property, staff and customers from fire.

‘We have seen a few cases in the past year in Manchester where fires have started in places caused by indoor fireworks lighting up decorations.

“While fires fortunately do not occur very often, the impact of a fire can be devastating and many businesses do not recover.

‘Pubs, bars and other venues will be very, very busy in October, November and December.

‘It is important that staff prepare by being trained in what to do and that they do not inadvertently create a fire risk.’